Over 130 celebs call on influencers to stop Gaza violence misinformation

As tensions in the Middle East continue after more than a week of escalating violence, more than 130 leaders from the entertainment industry gathered by the organization Creative Community for Peace signed an open letter calling for “peace, balanced discourse and an end to inflammatory one-sided accounts” of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), an apolitical, non-profit entertainment industry organization, was founded in 2012 by David Renzer, former chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing, and Steve Schnur, worldwide executive & music president, Electronic Arts.

The first-of-its-kind open letter calling for peace urged entertainment community leaders to use their voice, influence and platforms to "call for the de-escalation of violence and the end to divisive rhetoric while also acknowledging the pain and loss impacting all parties involved in the conflict."

This divisive rhetoric, stated the organization, serves only to foment an already incendiary crisis that has, this past week alone, claimed more than 200 lives.

The joint statement was signed by Michael Bublé, Sherry Lansing, Gene Simmons, Meghan McCain, Selma Blair, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Haim Saban, Diane Warren, Orly Agai Marley, David Draiman, Ben Silverman and Matisyahu, among many others . The open letter was made public on Friday.



“I pray for peace,” said Saban, who was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and moved with his family to Tel Aviv when he was 12. “There has to be a way to sit down and talk through differences,” said Simmons, who was born in Haifa, in northern Israel, and emigrated with his family to the states at the age of eight. “I pray for peace. For all.”

“We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories,” the letter read. “The loss of life and violence is heartbreaking. We call on the leaders of all parties to end the violence, urge calm, and work toward de-escalation.”

“WE ALSO call on our colleagues and friends in the entertainment community to stop posting misinformation and one-sided narratives that only work to inflame the conflict instead of bringing about peace,” the statement continued.

