Over 300 US rabbis from multiple denominations come together for Israel

The letter, written by the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition (ZRC), also addressed the spate of antisemitic attacks that have been carried out against Jews in the US and across the world.

The ZRC is a group of Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox rabbis who have come together in response to the most recent violence between Israel and Gaza, as well as in response to the current political undercurrents in the Jewish community.

The multi-denominational character of the ZRC is unprecedented and comes at a time of increasing polarization within the Jewish community.

The letter reaffirms their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

It strongly criticizes a recent letter signed by over 100 rabbinic and cantorial students denouncing Israel for what it calls its “complicity with racial violence” against Palestinians.

“The students’ letter epitomizes the kind of alienation and misinformation that we seek to counter,” said ZRC Chair, Rabbi Weinblatt.

It also speaks to people outside of the Jewish community, saying that Israel is “being pounded by pundits, politicians and people who object to its defending itself from indiscriminate attacks, and who overlook or excuse the stated goal of Hamas, which is the destruction of Israel.”

The rabbis aim to prevent further damage being cause by voices who are working to estrange American Jews from both their Judaism and from Israel.

“Parts of the Jewish community that are cool on Israel, that are distancing [themselves] from Israel, that are non- Zionist and anti-Zionist are becoming more vocal,” said Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, senior rabbi of Stephen Wise Synagogue in New York City and a member of the Steering Committee of ZRC. “If they are successful, it will harm Israel but mostly, it will harm the future of American Jewry.”

In the future the group hopes to expand membership and become a resource and responsible voice to the wider Jewish community.

“We are seeking to fill the vacuum,” said Rabbi Weinblatt. “We are trying reassert that the vast majority of American Jews and certainly, the vast majority of American rabbis support and stand with Israel.”

The rabbis also denounced the antisemitic attacks which have exponentially increased since the start of the conflict almost three weeks ago. They called the attacks "rank intimidation" and said they are intentionally trying to make Jews afraid to speak out in support of Israel.

"Many of us have spoken out on issues of conscience and taken stands on social issues affecting others. Now that Israel is under attack, it is incumbent upon us to speak out on behalf of our people. Moral clarity demands the courage to not be afraid to say that we proudly stand with Israel," concluded the letter.

"We pray for a lasting peace and the fulfilment of the prophetic vision, when nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore."

