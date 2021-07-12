The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian party expels minister who refused to resign over critic death

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 12, 2021 02:35
The Palestinian Authority Minister of Labor, Nasri Abu Jaish, has been expelled from his party, the Palestinian People’s Party, after he refused to quit in protest of the death of anti-corruption activist Nizar Banat.
The Palestinian People’s Party, formerly the Palestinian Communist Party, announced two weeks ago that it has decided to withdraw from the PA government in protest of the death of Banat shortly after he was arrested by PA security officers in Hebron. Banat’s family said that he was beaten to death by the officers.
Bassam al-Salhi, Secretary-General of the Palestinian People’s Party, said that his party cannot continue to be part of a government that does not protect public freedoms. He called on the PA government headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to resign because of its responsibility for the death of Banat.
Salhi said that his party’s representative in the government, Abu Jaish, would submit his resignation in accordance with the decision taken by the leadership of the Palestinian People’s Party.
Abu Jaish, however, said on Sunday that he has decided to remain in his job despite his party’s decision to withdraw from the government.
“I just ended my meeting with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, and after submitting my resignation to him for the second time in two weeks and his rejection of the resignation, I announce that I will remain in the Palestinian government as Minister of Labor to serve my country and my people and the noble goals I believe in,” Abu Jaish wrote on his Facebook page.
Following the minister’s statement, the Palestinian People’s Party announced its decision to expel Abu Jaish from its ranks.
"As a result of non-compliance with the decision,  Nasri Abu Jaish's membership in the party will be terminated," the party said in a statement. "The Palestinian People's Party is no longer represented in any form or through anyone in the government of Mohammad Shtayyeh." 
 Abu Jaish’s decision to remain in his job drew criticism from several Palestinian political activists, who called for stepping up the protests against the PA government in response to the death of Banat.
“The decision by the Palestinian People’s Party to withdraw from the government, the minister’s refusal to comply, and the decision to dismiss him, reveal the extent of the distortion of the Palestinian political system in the absence of an elected parliament,” commented Ramallah-based activist Majed al-Arouri.
“Nasri Abu Jaish is an opportunist who used the Palestinian People’s Party to reach the government,” said Abu Wassim Abdel Hadi, an activist from the Gaza Strip. “He preferred to remain in job over the principles and decisions of his party.”
Some Palestinians, however, expressed support for Abu Jaish and urged him to ignore the decision of his party.
The Palestinian People’s Party, one of several small factions of the PLO, has called on the PA to renounce all agreements signed with Israel and revoke recognition of Israel. It was renamed in 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, to the Palestinian People’s Party as part of an effort to distance itself from Communism.
On Sunday, hundreds of Palestinians staged another protest in Ramallah against the death of Banat. The protesters condemned the ongoing PA security crackdown on political activists and journalists in the West Bank and chanted slogans calling on PA President Mahmoud Abbas to step down.
Fakhri Jaradat, a prominent political activist from Jenin was who was arrested last week by the PA security forces, joined the protest shortly after he was released on Sunday.
Jaradat said during the protest that the demonstrations will continue until the PA agrees to a pubic and transparent investigation into the death of Banat.
Omar Assaf, one of the organizers of the protest, said that the Palestinians will continue to demonstrate until the PA ends its crackdown on its political opponents. He accused the PA security forces of beating protesters, including women and journalists.


