Parisian Kosher restaurant defaced with Nazi slogans

A kosher restaurant in Paris was defaced and vandalized with Nazi slogans Thursday night in the northern 19th arrondissement, according to a Jewish Chronicle report on Friday.According to the report, the restaurant's walls and tables were defaced with swastikas, Nazi slogans such as 'Hitler was right,' in addition to slogans related to the Israeli-Palestinians conflict, including "Free Palestine." Jewish community leaders called on local authorities to increase security measures in the area.Francis Kalifat of The Conseil Représentatif des Institutions juives de France (Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions), with represents the French Jewish community, said regarding the incident that "If this can happen in a restaurant then synagogues could also be potential targets." He added in a statement to the Jewish Chronicle that slogans of hate in France are often of mixed nature, combining both far-right and anti-Zionist antisemitism. Noemie Madar, a Jewish student leader also told the Jewish Chronicle that the attack comes amid the ongoing trial into alleged accomplices in relation to the terrorist attack on the Hyper Cacher grocery store and Charlie Hebdo in January 2015. "The insecurity French Jews are facing is at its highest. We urge authorities to take strong and clear action at a time of absolute emergency regarding antisemitism," she noted The antisemitic defacement also comes as French Jews mark 40 years on Friday since the bombing of the Paris Copernic synagogue, the first antisemitic attack in the country since World War II, likely committed by either Neo-Nazis or a Palestinians terrorist organization.In response to the act of antisemitic vandalism,