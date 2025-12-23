US Heritage Foundation thinktank staff quit amid antisemitism controversy In a statement on Monday about the resignations and firings, Heritage Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Andy Olivastro said a handful of staff had chosen "disruption" and "disloyalty."

Kevin Roberts, President of The Heritage Foundation, walks on the stage at The Heritage Foundation's 50th anniversary Leadership Summit at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor ( photo credit : SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS )