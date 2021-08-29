Police announce arrest of fifth suspect in yeshiva student's murder

The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday the arrest of the fifth suspect in the murder of a local yeshiva student.
Samuel Fussell, 19, was arrested in Greeley, Colorado, for the August 17 murder of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg in Denver.Silverberg was shot outside Yeshiva Toras Chaim as he was walking inside the building.
The Greeley Police Department said they had "actionable information" that Fussell was in the area, and he was arrested in a high-risk traffic stop as he was entering a vehicle. Fussell and two females were taken into custody, and brought to Denver.
Fussell was one of five men who police say allegedly went on a violent Aug. 17 crime spree that eventually culminated in the murder of Silverberg. The four other suspects are Isaiah Freeman, 18, Seth Larhode, 21, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19.
On Silverberg's murder, Agudath Israel of America called it "a tragedy for Jewish communities everywhere" and praised law enforcement for keeping close contact with the city's Jewish community.