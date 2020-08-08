Police arrest man for allegedly breaking into Massachusetts synagogue

Kyle Wood, 28, is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a synagogue in Worcester, Massachusetts and then attempting to break in again, Boston ABC affiliate WCVB reported.On Wednesday, police responded to a report from Temple Emanuel Sinai and found a broken window as well as other physical damage. Another antisemitic incident was reported on Thursday near the local Jewish Community Center (JCC), a man was allegedly screaming at families dropping off children for camp and was “threatening and out of control," according to police. He also reportedly kicked the Star of David and pulled out a lawn sign.When the police arrived the man was gone, but not long after they were called about a break in at the synagogue and arrested Wood.According to This Week in Worcester, a local news website, Wood has been charged with breaking and entering in the daytime and vandalism.