The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Prominent rabbi diagnosed with coronavirus, community rushes to help

Rabbi Yehuda (Yudi) Dukes is well-known to thousands of people in the Jewish community around the world.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 14, 2020 19:05
New York University banner (photo credit: NYU PHOTO BUREAU)
New York University banner
(photo credit: NYU PHOTO BUREAU)
Rabbi Yehuda (Yudi) Dukes, director of JNet, a Hasidic program that provides weekly over-the-phone Torah study sessions, was hospitalized after being diagnosed with coronavirus and is on a ventilator, Chabad.org reported last week.
Dukes is well-known in the Jewish community around the world. Thanks to his profound dedication and natural gift for languages, he has read the Torah in synagogues around the world, from Budapest to Buenos Aires, usually addressing worshipers in their native tongue.
After experiencing coronavirus symptoms, the usually healthy 38-year-old was taken to the New York University Hospital in Manhattan  where his condition deteriorated to the point that he was sedated, intubated and ventilated two months ago, Chabad.org reported.
During his stay at the hospital, his wife and six children remained quarantined at home.
“I have nothing else to do but turn to G‑d and ask Him to give me more strength,” his wife, Sarah Dukes, posted to social media. “I know he’s going to be OK in the end, and the nurses have been so reassuring, but I miss him so much. Hearing my 2-year-old son ask his father why he’s not talking back to him over the phone and that he wants him to sing to him completely broke me inside.”
Sarah's posts are heartbreaking, but even in the worst of times, she remained a pillar of faith, and has attracted thousands of comments and reactions to her posts.
As the news spread across the globe via social media, individuals, some of who knew the Rabbi and others who did not, were inspired to pray for the Rabbi and send their prayers and love to the family. Nurses and medical staff have stepped up to convert his sterile hospital room into a homey presence, plastering the walls and windows with handmade posters, pictures and letters.
Several people have come to the hospital offering to help however they can. People have been coming on a daily basis to help the rabbi put on tefillin, even when unconscious, play voice messages from friends and family and fill the room with Hasidic tunes, all in an effort to create a sense of home, in the most unexpected of places.
Other people seem to have been inspired by the story and Sarah's resolve and faith. Thousands wrote to the couple, describing reaffirmed and newly-discovered faith. Some even wrote about good deeds that the couple's story had inspired them to perform. These inscriptions will all be collected and included in a book that will be presented to Dukes upon his recovery.

 


Tags rabbi social media Manhattan Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo If not curtailed, Netanyahu's attacks on the media will become his legacy. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Gantz, save Netanyahu and Israel from a tragedy – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Oded Revivi We need to take Donald Trump's deal for annexation By ODED REVIVI
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by