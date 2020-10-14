The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Protest to be held in NY against officials blaming Jews for COVID-19

Planned to be held at the New York City Public Library on Thursday, the protest will address recent remarks made by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 02:03
Members of the Orthodox Jewish community watch as protesters walk through the Brooklyn borough on June 3, 2020 (photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Members of the Orthodox Jewish community watch as protesters walk through the Brooklyn borough on June 3, 2020
(photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
The End Jew Hatred Movement announced that it will be holding a protest on Thursday in objection to the continued "singling out of the Jewish community" by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in relation to the spread of the coronavirus, a press release by the movement stated. 
Planned to be held at the New York City Public Library, the protest will address recent remarks, accusations and decisions made by New York officials, and specifically by Cuomo and de Blasio on different occasions. 
"Every community is affected by COVID-19 and every community has rule breakers who fail to adhere to safety precautions," the movement noted, emphasizing that blaming the Jewish community for the spread of coronavirus is not only wrong, but discriminatory and encourages racism. 
On October 5 Cuomo threatened to close down religious institutions in New York, claiming that ultra-Orthodox Jews were responsible for the outbreak of several infected areas in the state. In order to illustrate his claim about the risks of the spread of the virus, he used the image of mass gatherings in ultra-Orthodox communities. 
The following week, Cuomo spoke to reporters regarding New York's struggle to contain the spread of coronavirus in parts of Brooklyn and Queens and cited Hebrew quotes to urge Orthodox Jews to refrain from gatherings.
Earlier, in April, de Blasio was called out for several tweets he made that were perceived by many as a direct threat against the ultra-Orthodox community as a whole. "My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," de Blasio tweeted, in reference to the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Mertz that drew hundreds of Orthodox Jews to the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. 
De Blasio was mostly criticized for his generalizations of the Jewish community, over the actions of few - comments that hurt many law abiding citizens who carefully keep regulations. But he was also criticized for his apparent double standards, considering the fact that hours before the funeral, thousands of New Yorkers gathered across the city to watch a US Navy and Air Force flyover.
And while many, including Hasidic leaders, chose to defend both Cuomo and de Blasio and called on the Jewish community to maintain social distancing, the End Jew Hatred Movement views these examples of generalizations as serious acts that can't be tolerated. 
"To single out one minority community for blame in the ongoing pandemic is unacceptable and may be in violation of anti discrimination laws," the movement noted. 
The movement hopes to draw "Jewish people from all walks of life" to Thursday's protest, against what they define as the disparaging treatment of the Jewish community.
The End Jew Hatred is a grassroots movement focusing on Jewish liberation from all forms of oppression and discrimination. The movement is supported by members and friends of the Jewish community. On October 7, the movement was congratulated by the The World Jewish Congress for its role in preventing Leila Khaled from speaking at the San Francisco State University.


Tags protests new york Bill de Blasio antisemitism Andrew Cuomo Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Seth Frantzman Growing consensus against Turkey’s threats to Greece – analysis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El What Naftali Bennett must do to become Israel's next prime minister By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by