Rabbi Dov Levy Prize: Meet Gary Schaer

New Jersey Assemblyman Gary Schaer has consistently fought for special education funding, and has recently utilized $240 million funding to construct the Dayton Avenue Educational Campus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 05:57
Assemblyman Gary S. Schaer (center) (photo credit: Courtesy of Gary S. Schaer)
New Jersey Assemblyman Gary Schaer has consistently fought for special education funding for the city’s yeshivot. 
In the Fiscal Year 2022, he secured a $4 million increase for special education as part of an unprecedented $130 million allocation to nonpublic schools.
Schaer utilized $240 million in funding through the School Development Authority to construct the Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. When the complex opens in 2022, it will guarantee every student receives the specialized education they deserve. 
For years, he has fought to eliminate lead exposure. Every year, New Jersey records 4,500 new cases of childhood lead poisoning, causing permanent physical and neurological damage. In 2021, the governor signed the assemblyman’s bill to replace every lead service line in New Jersey within 10 years. The estimated cost of this transformational infrastructure project is $2.65 billion.
Schaer is the first Orthodox Jewish member elected to the New Jersey General Assembly. As an assemblyman for the 36th Legislative District, he represents the city of Passaic and southern Bergen County. He currently serves as the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee. 
He has also been appointed to Assembly Leadership, where he serves as Policy Chair and Deputy Speaker. 
Since 1995, he has served on the Passaic City Council, where he has been City Council President for 22 years. 
Schaer has been married to his wife Donna for over 45 years, they have three children and four grandchildren.
About The Rabbi Dov Levy Prize

Fifty years ago, when Jewish children and adults with disabilities in Israel were either hidden away or left to the care of nuns in Christian facilities, Rabbi Dov Levy fought to provide them with a Jewish education, hand in hand with the most advanced treatments. 
To this day, his Seeach Sod special education network is breaking ground on behalf of individuals with disabilities while fostering awareness and acceptance within society at large.
Throughout the Jewish world, great strides have been made for people with disabilities but there is still a long way to go.


