Rabbi Dov Levy Prize: Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi

Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi is the founder of RespectAbility, is a diverse, disability-led nonprofit that works to create systemic change in how society views and values people with disabilities.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 06:00
Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi is the founder of RespectAbility
She herself is dyslexic and has ADHD.
RespectAbility is a diverse, disability-led nonprofit that works to create systemic change in how society views and values people with disabilities, and which advances policies and practices that empower people with disabilities to have a better future. RespectAbility fights stigmas and advances opportunities so that people with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of community. 
Mizrahi works with the White House and Congress, and has met one-on-one with 48 of America’s governors and provided testimony on disability issues in every state. 
Thanks to RespectAbility and multiple partners, people are starting to see people with disabilities for what they can achieve, and more than a million people with disabilities have entered the workforce. 
RespectAbility is also a leader in Jewish inclusion, offering tools, training and teaching on how to respect, welcome and include people with disabilities. 
Mizrahi’s work has been recognized at the United Nations where she has been a keynote speaker. She has a degree in Judaic studies, is active in Jewish life, and has been to Israel dozens of times. 
About The Rabbi Dov Levy Prize

Fifty years ago, when Jewish children and adults with disabilities in Israel were either hidden away or left to the care of nuns in Christian facilities, Rabbi Dov Levy fought to provide them with a Jewish education, hand in hand with the most advanced treatments. 
To this day, his Seeach Sod special education network is breaking ground on behalf of individuals with disabilities while fostering awareness and acceptance within society at large.
Throughout the Jewish world, great strides have been made for people with disabilities but there is still a long way to go.


