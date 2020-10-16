Rabbi Sacks, former chief rabbi of England, diagnosed with cancer

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, the former chief rabbi of Great Britain, was recently diagnosed with cancer, a spokesperson for his office announced on Thursday.Rabbi Sacks will be stepping back from his work for a short period of time to focus on his treatment. Rabbi Sacks' office notes that he is looking to get back into the swing of things as soon as possible. "Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks has been recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment to aid his recovery," a spokesperson for Sack's office said.For those who wish include Rabbi Sacks in their prayers, his Hebrew name is Harav Ya’akov Zvi ben Liba.Rabbi Sacks served as the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013, succededing Immanuel Jakobovits.
