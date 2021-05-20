The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Rep. Cori Bush won’t speak to St. Louis Jewish newspaper, its editors say

In a May 12 editorial, the St. Louis Jewish Light's editors said they have been ignored by the congresswoman’s staff in their efforts to interview Bush about her views on Israel and other topics.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA  
MAY 20, 2021 02:40
The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the progressive freshman Democratic congresswoman who has made many statements critical of Israel, is refusing to participate in an interview with the St. Louis Jewish Light, the leading Jewish newspaper in the city, according to its editors.
In a May 12 editorial, the paper’s editors said they have been ignored by the congresswoman’s staff in their efforts to interview Bush about her views on Israel and other topics. The lawmaker’s staff last communicated with the biweekly in an April 20 email.
Bush’s response to their interview requests “should trouble our readers,” the unsigned editorial said. The editorial did not clarify how long the Jewish Light had been trying to speak to Bush.
Bush, who was elected last year, is among the few House members who have expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting organizations that do business in Israel. Her campaign website deleted a page supporting BDS during the 2020 campaign after her primary opponent challenged her on the issue.
The Jewish Light said its goal is to clarify Bush’s views on the topic, as well as her social media posts comparing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to racial justice protests in the United States.
“What of Bush’s concern for her St. Louis Jewish constituents, who may see her linking Black people’s struggle in the United States with Palestinians’ struggle in the Middle East as an unfair conflation of two separate, complex issues?” the editorial wrote. “Or her concern for Israelis?”
Most recently, Bush has tweeted about the ongoing violence in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, writing May 18 that the Israeli army is committing “an outright massacre … that we must immediately stop funding.” She also echoed New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s description of Israel as an “apartheid state.” Bush is a member of “The Squad,” six progressive Democrats including Ocasio-Cortez as well as two others who back BDS, Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
“As someone who has been brutalized by police, I continue to stand in strong solidarity with Palestinians rising up against military, police, and state violence,” Bush wrote on May 11.
In its editorial, written before Bush’s most recent tweets, the Jewish Light pointed out that Bush’s staff has separately “engaged” with the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis, and that her local Jewish supporters have also declined interview requests.
Jewish Light editors declined to comment to JTA on the editorial, saying they preferred to let the piece speak for itself.
A Bush spokesperson did not address the Jewish Light’s editorial directly, but said the congresswoman “work(s) in close partnership with members of St. Louis’s diverse Jewish community and with local and national Jewish groups.”


Tags congress diaspora Arab Israeli conflict antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by