Revisited the Galician town of Kanczuga in Poland

MICKIEWICZ STREET, 1941. (Krzan Family Collection)

KANCZUGA MARKET, 1920s. (Tokarzewski Family Collection)

KANCZUGA’S TOWN Council, Jews and Poles together, 1930s (Krupinski Family Collection)

THE WRITER’S great aunt Rachel Birnbach holds her son Natan and stands with daughter Chajcia in front of their house, which still exists. (Courtesy)

SCRAP OF Jewish newspaper, found after attack on Laufer family house. (Czerwony Family Collection)