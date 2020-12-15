The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Rio inaugurates long-awaited Holocaust memorial with 72-foot-tall tower

Several government officials and Jewish communal representatives attended an inauguration event in Brazil’s second largest city on Sunday.

By MARCUS GILBAN/JTA  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 04:54
A rendering of the new Holocaust memorial in Rio de Janeiro. (photo credit: MEMORIAL TO THE VICTIMS OF THE HOLOCAUST/DEPUTY GERSON BERGHER)
A rendering of the new Holocaust memorial in Rio de Janeiro.
(photo credit: MEMORIAL TO THE VICTIMS OF THE HOLOCAUST/DEPUTY GERSON BERGHER)
Rio de Janeiro inaugurated a Holocaust memorial that includes a 72-foot-tall tower and overlooks the Sugarloaf Mountain, one of South America’s most famous landmarks.
Several government officials and Jewish communal representatives attended an inauguration event in Brazil’s second largest city on Sunday. Brazil’s Secretary of Communications Fabio Wajngarten, who is Jewish, represented President Jair Bolsonaro.
“I am a grandson of Holocaust survivors. My grandmother had a number tattooed on her arm and what she told me I will never forget. We cannot forget the atrocities of the Holocaust,” Wajngarten said.
The memorial’s tower is divided into 10 parts, representing the Ten Commandments. At its base, the sentence “Thou shalt not kill” is written. A large underground space houses a high-tech interactive exhibition area.
Brazil’s Supreme Court president, Judge Luiz Fux, stressed that one cannot remain indifferent to the pain of others and quoted Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.
“Indifference is the greatest danger for humankind. All of this was due to indifference. Not remembering the Holocaust means killing these people again,” said Fux, a Rio-born grandson of Romanian Jewish refugees who became the first Jewish president of Brazil’s highest court earlier this year.
The memorial is located the peak of the Yitzhak Rabin park, which was itself inaugurated by the widow of Israel’s murdered prime minister, Leah Rabin, in 1996. The venue offers a breathtaking view of the picturesque Sugarloaf mountain.
Funded by the private sector, the memorial was conceptualized by late Rio city council member Gerson Bergher. His widow and recently reelected Rio council member Teresa Bergher stressed the memorial’s educational purposes.
“Our intention is that public schools can make constant visits to the memorial, so that students of the municipal and state network will know better what the Holocaust and the Nazi regime were,” she said.
The Berghers’ son Ary, a former president of the Rio Jewish federation, reminded those at the event of his father’s 30-year dedication to building the memorial.
“He fought to leave a legacy for humanity. The memorial is a dream come true,” Ary Bergher said.
The memorial is expected to host national and international exhibitions with themes that concern the defense of human rights, tolerance and humanism. It will work in cooperation with other major institutions of its kind, including Holocaust museums in Jerusalem and Washington, and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a recorded video message that played at the event Sunday.
“It’s my hope that this new memorial will serve to strengthen awareness of the Holocaust to this generation and for generations to come,” Netanyahu said.
Rio mayor Marcelo Crivella, a fervent Evangelical Christian and a longtime right-wing pro-Israel friend of the Jewish community, laid the memorial cornerstone in 2017.
Rio is home to some 35,000 Jews. About half of Brazil’s 120,000-member Jewish community lives in Sao Paulo.


Tags brazil Holocaust Memorial Museum jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by