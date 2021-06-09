The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rivlin pleas with Prince Charles to bring child on life support to Israel

Fixsler suffered a severe brain injury at birth with left her without the ability to breathe or eat without life support, and courts had ruled that she could be transferred over to palliative care.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 9, 2021 10:56
President Reuven Rivlin casts his ballot at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset Elections, on March 23, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
President Reuven Rivlin casts his ballot at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset Elections, on March 23, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
President Reuven Rivlin pleaded with Britain's Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, to transfer a toddler currently receiving medical care in England to Israel, as per a request by the family.
The toddler, Alta Fixsler, is currently on life support in a hospital in England attached to a ventilator keeping her alive.
English courts ruled on May 28 that the hospital may disconnect the child from life supporting ventilators, which contrasts with the wishes of her parents - an Ultra-orthodox couple living in Manchester - who requested the child be transferred to Israel to continue treatment.
"His Royal Highness, I turn to you on a matter of grave and urgent humanitarian importance," Rivlin wrote to Prince Charles. "A recent Supreme Court ruling in the case of two-year-old Alta Fixsler from Manchester has given doctors permission to stop the treatment keeping her alive."
"The wish of her parents, Orthodox Jews and citizens of Israel, is to bring her to Israel," Rivlin continued. "Their religious beliefs are contrary to the cessation of medical treatment that may prolong her life, and they have already made arrangements for her safe transfer for further treatment in Israel."
Rivlin concluded by saying: "I know that the facts were presented to Her Majesty's Government, but I feel that the unique circumstances justify personal intervention on my part as well. It would be a tragedy if her parents' request could not be complied with in a way that respects both the law and their religious beliefs."
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein appealed to Britain's government last week on the family's behalf to say that Israel wished to take her in for treatment.
Alta's father, Avraham Fixsler, said he had Israeli doctors who were willing to come to Manchester, where she is in hospital, and give the family their options for treating her.
"We believe she is not suffering, and we want to have the right to keep her," he said.
Fixsler suffered a severe brain injury at birth with left her without the ability to breathe or eat without life support, and courts had ruled that she could be transferred over to palliative care, according to the BBC.
At a High Court hearing, a judge ruled that she had "no prospect of recovery" and that bringing her back to Israel would place the child in "further pain," the report noted. It was noted in previous hearings that the child cannot experience pleasure but can feel pain and distress.
The judge in his ruling said that her "parents cannot be criticized for having reached a different decision informed by the religious laws that govern their way of life, but applying the secular legal principles that I must... I cannot agree with their assessment and am required to act accordingly," according to the BBC.
Within that statement, the judge recommended the child be moved over to palliative care.
Reuters contributed to this report.


