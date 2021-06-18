The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Roma boys help restore forgotten Slovak Jewish cemetery

Like many others in the central European country, the community was wiped out in the Holocaust and the site had been left neglected and possibly also damaged.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 18, 2021 16:46
The Jewish cemetery at Kosice in Slovakia, a country once home to a thriving Jewish community (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Jewish cemetery at Kosice in Slovakia, a country once home to a thriving Jewish community
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A local enthusiast and several boys from the Roma community have started restoring a forgotten Jewish cemetery in the Slovak village of Vinodol, bringing back a piece of the village's history.
The cemetery, neighbouring a Catholic one in Vinodol, 80 kms (50 miles) east of Bratislava, was overgrown and tombstones had fallen and been submerged below ground. It had been disused since before World War Two.
Like many others in the central European country, the community was wiped out in the Holocaust and the site had been left neglected and possibly also damaged.
About 105,000 Slovak Jews were killed in the Holocaust, according to the Central Association of Jewish Communities, and today the community numbers around 3,000.
Vladimir Spanik, a 73-year old member of the town council, discovered the cemetery and leads the restoration effort, joined by volunteering Roma children. Like Jews, Roma were targeted by Nazis in the Holocaust, which Spanik said gave the work an extra dimension.
The group has chopped grass and bushes and unearthed dozens of tombstones, which they brushed clean.
"This is not just help but also social work. I am happy they are enjoying it," Spanik told Reuters.
"One part is that they want to help me, old man. But the central issue for me is that they discover the Holocaust and the evil time for both Jews and Roma."
While Spanik and the mostly teenage boys have not found Holocaust histories of their families, he said the topic now resonated in the community.
Franko Lakatos, 15, said the cemetery effort earned them praise at school and at home.
"We dig out these headstones, probe for them," he said. "Thirty-two headstones, I found a large one."
The Slovak Jewish community welcomed their work, as it is unable to take care of the 700-750 known Jewish cemeteries in the country, said Henrich Stern of the Central Association of Jewish Communities.
"Only a small part is being cared for in some way, unfortunately for financial and personnel reasons we cannot manage it," he said.
He said the tombstones cannot be matched to graves and thus the community would ask for them to be placed on the side.


Tags Holocaust cemetery antisemitism Roma
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must tread carefully to not provoke critics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's transition to Bennett is an insult to Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Salem Alketbi

Iranian election: Changing faces, not politics - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by