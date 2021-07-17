The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sacha Baron Cohen sues Massachusetts company over Cannabis commercial

Sacha Baron Cohen is suing the company for placing his image on a billboard to promote a produce he doesn't use and deems "controversial."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 17, 2021 20:25
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the character Borat, arrives for the U.S. premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood October 23, 2006. (photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the character Borat, arrives for the U.S. premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood October 23, 2006.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)
Sacha Baron Cohen is suing a Massachusetts cannabis company for failing to seek his permission before placing his likeness on a billboard, according to a New York Post article. 
The article claims the billboard used Cohen's popular character "Borat" with the iconic thumbs-up and the catchphrase "It's nice" to sell cannabis, which Cohen does not use because he "does not believe it is a healthy choice." 
The lawsuit reads, “Without permission of any kind, the Defendants deliberately featured the portrait, picture, image, likeness, and persona of Mr. Baron Cohen and his ‘Borat’ movie character in a commercial billboard on a busy interstate highway in Massachusetts, to advertise the sale of the defendants’ cannabis products."
The suit also talks about Cohen's Judaism, claiming he does not want to be "involved" in a “heated controversy among the Orthodox Jewish community about whether cannabis can be used under Jewish traditions, customs and rules.”
A rep for Solar Therapeutics told the New York Post that the company is aware of the allegations made by Cohen, adding: “Upon receipt of the cease and desist letter from Mr. Cohen’s legal counsel Solar immediately requested that the sign company remove the billboard in question. As there is an active case before the court, we have no further comment at this time.”


Tags sacha baron cohen Cannabis lawsuit
