Schumer gets visa for UK haredi child slated to be taken off life support

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has managed to get a US visa for Alta Fixsler, the two-year-old haredi girl who the United Kingdom planned to discontinue medical care for, according to an official statement.Born in the UK, Alta Fixsler is the daughter of a US citizen and is therefore eligible for US citizenship. Both of her parents are rumored to be Israeli citizens.Fixsler suffers from permanent brain damage since birth and her doctors have said that her condition will never improve: she cannot breathe, eat or drink without sophisticated medical intervention to keep her alive, they said, adding that they see no hope for any improvement in her condition and want to turn off her life support aids. She has been on life support since her birth at a Manchester hospital, but the UK High Court had ruled to discontinue her care against the wishes of her family.Schumer had petitioned against this decision, and had written to the UK Ambassador to the US Karen Pierce to hold off on suspending care until the process had been completed.
“All the Fixsler’s want is to follow their faith and get their little girl the best care in the process,” Schumer said. “The images of little Alta make your heart melt and to know just how much her parents love her inspires us to do all we can to ensure her best chance. Aside from this federal action of securing a visa, I also offer my most fervent prayers to her and her family."
Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.
Israel's then-president Reuven Rivlin had also petitioned the UK's Prince Charles to not let this happen, and had asked to let her be treated in Israel.
