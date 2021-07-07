The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Schumer gets visa for UK haredi child slated to be taken off life support

Born in the UK, Alta Fixsler is the daughter of a US citizen and is therefore eligible for US citizenship. Both of her parents are rumored to be Israeli citizens.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 7, 2021 19:19
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivers remarks beside Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on COVID-19 relief, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 11, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivers remarks beside Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on COVID-19 relief, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 11, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has managed to get a US visa for Alta Fixsler, the two-year-old haredi girl who the United Kingdom planned to discontinue medical care for, according to an official statement.
Born in the UK, Alta Fixsler is the daughter of a US citizen and is therefore eligible for US citizenship. Both of her parents are rumored to be Israeli citizens.
Fixsler suffers from permanent brain damage since birth and her doctors have said that her condition will never improve: she cannot breathe, eat or drink without sophisticated medical intervention to keep her alive, they said, adding that they see no hope for any improvement in her condition and want to turn off her life support aids.
She has been on life support since her birth at a Manchester hospital, but the UK High Court had ruled to discontinue her care against the wishes of her family.
Schumer had petitioned against this decision, and had written to the UK Ambassador to the US Karen Pierce to hold off on suspending care until the process had been completed.
“All the Fixsler’s want is to follow their faith and get their little girl the best care in the process,” Schumer said. “The images of little Alta make your heart melt and to know just how much her parents love her inspires us to do all we can to ensure her best chance. Aside from this federal action of securing a visa, I also offer my most fervent prayers to her and her family."

Israel's then-president Reuven Rivlin had also petitioned the UK's Prince Charles to not let this happen, and had asked to let her be treated in Israel.
Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.


Tags Haredi visa Baby Chuck Schumer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Reuven Rivlin: A stable president for unstable times - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by