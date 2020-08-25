The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Sea lion-shofar TikTok mashup a spot-on way to kick off the High Holy Days

The mashup has gone semi-viral, with nearly 72,000 views five days after Palmer posted it.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
AUGUST 25, 2020 06:17
Children look at a sea lion at the zoo in Frankfurt (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
Children look at a sea lion at the zoo in Frankfurt
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
Now that it’s Elul, the month that precedes Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish world is filling with the sounds of the shofar. But what about Sea World?
A viral video combining the call of sea lions with the blasts of the shofar suggests one answer.
“I’ve been thinking about this all day and I just have to do it, I have to, I have to,” the video’s creator, a teenaged TikTok user named Mallory Palmer, says in the clip.
Palmer then calls “tekiah,” one of the traditional shofar sounds — but instead of a shofar responding, a sea lion delivers a single call that could fit right in during Rosh Hashanah services.
Laughing, Palmer continues on to “shevarim,” and the sea lion responds with the staccato sounds of the nine-note blast. For “tekiah gedolah,” the extended tone that concludes the shofar service, multiple seals offer their call at once.
“i know that the sounds aren’t PERFECT but still. happy rosh hashanah!” Palmer wrote. The mashup has gone semi-viral, with nearly 72,000 views five days after Palmer posted it.
But Palmer — who has created some far more popular clips on TikTok — suggested in a post that people looking for more Jewish content ought not follow her, as she mostly posts about a teen fantasy series.
“This is my formal apology to my Jewish following,” she wrote on a post set to a song combining Nikki Minaj’s “Super Bass” and Hava Nagilah. “I know you followed me for Jewish memes but unfortunately this is a Percy Jackson account.”


Tags rosh hashanah shofar SEAL Sea TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Europe to follow Germany's lead and ban Hezbollah By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
5 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by