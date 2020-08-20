Second fire in 5 days burns Chabad Jewish Center in Portland, Ore.

The building suffered extensive damage from the blaze, which broke out in the early morning, according to local news reports.

“The arson team is currently investigating the Chabad House and we don’t have access nor are we able to comment as to motives or causes at this time,” according to a post Wednesday afternoon on the Chabad of Oregon Facebook page.

A post following a fire Friday night at the building said “it seems it was caused by an electrical issue and no foul play is suspected.”

The center’s Torah scrolls were removed from the building “a few months back” due to COVID-19, according to the post.

Both fires started in the upper floor of the building and the causes are under investigation.