Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

The area of the Warsaw Ghetto is being demolished by the Polish authorities to make room for residential building.

The bunker was discovered following demolition work done at the site, revealing the structure which had been hidden since World War II.

The items were procured by members of the Shem Olam Institute, which specializes in the study of the Holocaust from the perspective of how people lived and struggled through it. The institute arranged the transfer of the items by reaching out to the demolition workers and promising to keep the transfer under the radar of the Polish authorities, according to the Israel Hayom report.

The Tefillin arrived in Israel secretly, and were given to the institute for preservation.

"Finding the ten pairs of Tefillin in a singular location demonstrates the Jewish life style they kept in the ghetto," Rabbi Abraham Kriger told the newspaper.

In July 2020, an unexploded German mortar was uncovered in Warsaw's main Jewish cemetery during renovation work.

