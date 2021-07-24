Senate and Jewish org work to give food assistance to military families

The US Senate recently passed critical assistance to provide military families with food, a press release stated on Friday, after years of on-duty military families going hungry. The Senate committee included in its National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) a policy that is "championed" by MAZON, an advocacy organization that works to end hunger for all who live in the United States and Israel, regardless of background or religion, the press release clarified. The organization, which is led by Jewish values, has done philanthropic work to assist military families regarding their lack of food. "We are grateful for champions like Senator Tammy Duckworth for ensuring that the NDAA includes the establishment of a basic needs allowance for low-income military families," said Josh Protas, MAZON’s Vice President of Public Policy. Founded in 1985, MAZON began by building relationships with synagogues across the United States as well as develop relationships with legislators to "protect and strengthen the vital federal nutrition programs that help people put food on the table each day," the organization's website states.
