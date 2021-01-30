The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senior UAE rabbi places Mezuzah on Israel Diamond Exchange office in Dubai

The placing of the mezuzah was done in coordination with the Jewish Council of the Emirates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 30, 2021 20:32
Mezuzah being placed on the representative office of the Israel Diamond Exchange in Dubai. (photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Elie Abadie, a senior rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE), along with Alex Peterfreund, co-founder and cantor of the JCE, affixed a mezuzah to the new representative office of the Israel Diamond Exchange in Dubai, according to a press release. 
The office is located at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, with the two being joined by Ahmed Bin Sulayem executive chairman of the DMCC.
“The mezuzah is a constant reminder of God’s presence and installing it on the doorframe of the Israel Diamond Exchange’s office in the DMCC reminds epitomizes just that. It is with God’s help that these new Jewish and Israeli businesses moving into the UAE will flourish,” said Rabbi Abadie. 
“We look forward to placing many more mezuzot (plural of mezuzah) for Jewish owned businesses throughout the Emirates in the days and months to come.”
“The placement of a mezuzah on the doorframe of the representative office of the Israel Diamond Exchange here in Dubai is an homage to our founding father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose fundamental belief in inclusiveness has been a driver of our country's strength and significance on the global stage, ultimately leading to the signing of the Abraham Accords,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of the DMCC.


