The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

SF federation monitor after sending funds to group backing Capitol siege

The group, Tea Party Patriots, denied the claim by March to Save America that it was a funder of the event.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JANUARY 15, 2021 04:29
Hanukkah in San Francisco (photo credit: CHABAD OF SAN FRANCISCO)
Hanukkah in San Francisco
(photo credit: CHABAD OF SAN FRANCISCO)
Any group that helped fund or organize an insurrection would be disqualified from receiving funds from the San Francisco Jewish Community Federation, the group said — a reflection of the startling new political landscape after deadly rioting last week in Washington, D.C.
“We have no intention of funding extremist groups anywhere on the political spectrum, and we have funding guidelines in place that we follow for all of our grant making, including donor-advised funds and supporting foundations,” Kerry Philp, the San Francisco federation’s senior director for strategic marketing and communications, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Thursday.
Philp’s comment came in response to a query about a story in The Intercept that identified the federation as directing donor-advised funds in 2017 to a group that organizers of last week’s pro-Trump siege of the US Capitol building said helped fund the event.
The group, Tea Party Patriots, denied the claim by March to Save America that it was a funder of the event. And there was no indication that the $100,000 directed by the San Francisco federation to the group on behalf of an unidentified donor four years ago played any role in the funding of the riot this year.
Still, the connection underscores the challenges associated with the increasing use of donor-advised funds, where people route their charitable giving through Jewish federations. Administering donor-advised funds to a wide range of groups, not necessarily with any Jewish content or affiliation, is seen as a way of keeping wealthy donors affiliated to the Jewish community and giving to Jewish causes.
Jewish federations generally give donors wide latitude in directing their funds, but some have rejected requests to transfer funds deemed by the federation as too extreme. Some federations have come under fire previously for allowing the donor-advised funds to be given to groups on the far right, but until now, groups publicly identified as ineligible for giving have been on the left.
The San Francisco federation’s guidelines are 10 years old and do not include the word “insurrection.” But Philp suggested that the organization would keep a close eye on where its donor-advised funds are directed in the wake of last week’s riot by far-right groups that identify with President Donald Trump and his false claims that he did not win reelection.
“Because an organization and its activities can change over time, we do continual reviews,” she added. “If we received a grant request from a donor and our review found that an organization supports insurrection, it would explicitly violate our guidelines and raise a red flag.”


Tags diaspora jews diaspora Donald Trump san francisco antisemitism Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by