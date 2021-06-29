The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Sheriff deputy hoarded weapons for racially motivated terrorism spree

11 illegal weapons were found inside a Georgia sheriff deputy's car and house for use in white supremacist terrorism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2021 22:41
Gun in a holster (Illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gun in a holster (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A sheriff deputy from Wilkinson County Georgia sought to commit acts of terrorism last August, the FBI discovered after seizing the man's phone. 
The deputy, Cody Richard Griggers, was involved in a group that called itself "Shadow Moses", where he bragged about beating a black man during an arrest. He also threatened to falsely charge black people with felonies, preventing them from being able to vote, due to Georgia laws preventing felons from voting until they complete the terms of parole, incarceration, probation, and all fines are paid. 
"I beat the s*** out of a n*****t on Saturday," he wrote. "Sheriff's dept. said it look like he fell."
The texts also revealed plans to steal explosives
“This former law enforcement officer knew that he was breaking the law when he chose to possess a cache of unregistered weapons, silencers and a machinegun, keeping many of them in his duty vehicle. Coupled with his violent racially motivated extreme statements, the defendant has lost the privilege permanently of wearing the blue,” said Acting US Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I want to thank the FBI, ATF and Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office for their work investigating this case.”
Agents executed a search warrant at Griggers' residence and searched his duty vehicle on November 19, 2020 and found 11 illegal firearms. This included a machinegun with an "obliterated serial number", which he wasn't issued and not allowed to have in the car, as well as an unregistered rifle with an illegally shortened barrel. 
“All law enforcement officers swear an oath to uphold the law and protect each and every citizen they serve,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Griggers clearly violated his oath with his egregious actions and has no place in law enforcement.”  
The sentencing is set for July 6.
The case was investigated by FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office.


Tags United States racism FBI
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by