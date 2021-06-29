Sheriff deputy hoarded weapons for racially motivated terrorism spree

A sheriff deputy from Wilkinson County Georgia sought to commit acts of terrorism last August, the FBI discovered after seizing the man's phone.

The deputy, Cody Richard Griggers, was involved in a group that called itself "Shadow Moses", where he bragged about beating a black man during an arrest. He also threatened to falsely charge black people with felonies, preventing them from being able to vote, due to Georgia laws preventing felons from voting until they complete the terms of parole, incarceration, probation, and all fines are paid.

"I beat the s*** out of a n*****t on Saturday," he wrote. "Sheriff's dept. said it look like he fell."

The texts also revealed plans to steal explosives

“This former law enforcement officer knew that he was breaking the law when he chose to possess a cache of unregistered weapons, silencers and a machinegun, keeping many of them in his duty vehicle. Coupled with his violent racially motivated extreme statements, the defendant has lost the privilege permanently of wearing the blue,” said Acting US Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I want to thank the FBI, ATF and Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office for their work investigating this case.”

Agents executed a search warrant at Griggers' residence and searched his duty vehicle on November 19, 2020 and found 11 illegal firearms. This included a machinegun with an "obliterated serial number", which he wasn't issued and not allowed to have in the car, as well as an unregistered rifle with an illegally shortened barrel.

“All law enforcement officers swear an oath to uphold the law and protect each and every citizen they serve,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Griggers clearly violated his oath with his egregious actions and has no place in law enforcement.”

The sentencing is set for July 6.

The case was investigated by FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office.