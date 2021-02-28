The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Sick of COVID? Jewish teenager builds free COVID-19 video game

Despite the success of his first ever game, Ternyak does not seem to have any plans for a follow up any time soon.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 14:47
Josh Ternyak plays his CovidInvaders game (photo credit: Courtesy)
Josh Ternyak plays his CovidInvaders game
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As the world battles against the coronavirus, one young game developer has made a way for everyone to fight the ongoing pandemic.
Called CovidInvaders, the game was created by 16-year-old Josh Ternyak, an observant Jewish teenager from Minnesota. Since launching, the game has been played by thousands of people worldwide.
The game itself is fairly simple, with the player taking control of a vaccine shooting at incoming vollies of COVID-19. But its simplicity in turn leads to its accessibility, and being accessible on web browsers on smartphones ensures that even people not into video games are still easily able to play.
Accompanying the game is the soundtrack - a catchy, freestyle rap song recorded by Ternyak himself in just 10 minutes.

Josh Ternyak plays his CovidInvaders game (Credit: Courtesy)
For Ternyak, developing the game took around two months, and is a recent passion. “I started learning how to code and build websites when I was 11 years old,” he explained. “When I was 13, after my Bar Mitzvah, I started taking it seriously. Just recently, five months ago, I started teaching myself how to build games, and then the vaccine came out and started to happen.”
It was news of the vaccine that inspired him to make CovidInvaders, a game free for everyone. And so far, he’s had no negative feedback.
“I think that just because it’s too funny and relevant to the vaccine and coronavirus, it makes the coronavirus less scary to people,” he explained.
Ternyak’s main goal with the game was to celebrate the vaccine, and while he doesn’t aim for the game to tell people they need to get vaccinated, he does hope it “makes the vaccine less scary for people.”
The game is currently available on CovidInvaders.com, but if there is sufficient demand for it, it could make its way to the App Store or Google Play.
Despite the success of his first ever game, Ternyak does not seem to have any plans for a follow up any time soon.
“I’m busy with other projects right now,” he explained. “For example, I’m building a start-up for Software-as-a-Service with my older brother, so we’re kind of busy with that. But maybe in the future, I could make another game.”


Tags video games Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

The harmful effect of despair on Israel’s Left - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
David Wolpe

Parashat Tetzaveh: Character, clothing and masks

 By DAVID WOLPE
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Purim: A four-point plan for embracing uncertainty - comment

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by