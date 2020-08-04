South African Jewish woman celebrates 111th birthday

Rosalie Wolpe, a Jewish woman from South Africa, is celebrating her 111th birthday in her home at the Highlands House Home for Jewish Aged in Cape Town, South African news outlet Cape Jewish Chronicle (CJC) reported on Sunday.Wolpe has lived a long life, and made an effort to be physically active for its entirety. Living in the Cape Town suburb of Claremont, Wolpe never owned a car, choosing instead to walk whether to work or to shops. She was also an active mountaineer in her youth, having met her late husband, David, during a climb of Table Mountain. It is this active lifestyle and exercise that she credits for her long life, even weathering the coronavirus pandemic.Years later, however, Wolpe has had to take it easy, spending much of her time sitting in her special chair on her floor's lounge, and spends a lot of time reading the newspaper. However, she still makes an effort to move around, and makes sure to never miss the Highlands House's bingo afternoon. She is also visited by her son, David, who ensures she gets her favorite things regularly, the Highland House told the CJC."Our leading lady says she is very content at Highlands House," the nursing home said. "The mutual love between Rosalie and her two carers Julia and Emma is clear to see, and the same can be said for all the carers, staff and residents of Highlands House. Rosalie is our icon and is loved and admired by all."