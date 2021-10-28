The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Sunrise NYC rejects decision by DC affiliate to shun ‘Zionist’ partners

By JULIA GERGELY/JTA  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 02:02
NYC Rally (Credit: David Abadie) (photo credit: DAVID ABADIE)
NYC Rally (Credit: David Abadie)
(photo credit: DAVID ABADIE)
Sunrise NYC, the local chapter of a national youth environmental group, rejected a decision by the Washington, DC chapter to shun cooperation with “Zionist” groups.
“Sunrise NYC rejects antisemitism in all its forms, and condemns the choices made by the DC hub,” Sunrise NYC tweeted Friday, aligning itself with a statement made by the national organization. “We stand with our Jewish members and the Jewish community against prejudice, and we will continue to stand arm in arm together during this urgent moment in the climate crisis.”
The statement came after the DC chapter called for the removal of  three Jewish advocacy groups from a voting rights rally. The request led to charges of antisemitism; the DC chapter apologized, although it reiterated its opposition to Zionism. 
Jewish groups frequently partner with the Sunrise Movement and its affiliates, as the New York-based Jews for Racial and Economic Justice did on Monday morning when protesters shut stretches of Manhattan’s West Side Highway and FDR Drive to demand action on climate change.
Of the hundreds of protesters, more than 40 people were arrested, including Rabbi Guy Austrian from the Fort Tryon Jewish Center in Upper Manhattan.
PRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in Manhattan, last month.ED JONES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNSPRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in Manhattan, last month.ED JONES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS
JFREJ said it had no second thoughts about working with Sunrise NYC. “This was an NYC action and we were proud to do it with local partners,” said Sophie Ellman-Golan, director of strategic communications at JFREJ.
Most of the collaboration between the two groups has focused on backing and campaigning for progressive candidates in the upcoming city elections, she said. On Tuesday, JFREJ co-hosted with Sunrise Movement NYC, the Muslim Democratic Club of NY  and the Union of Arab Women a Zoom phone bank in support of Democratic City Council candidate Felicia Singh.
Rabbi Austrian did not respond to requests for comment.
The Manhattan highways protest was organized by Sunrise Movement NYC, in collaboration with JFREJ, Extinction Rebellion NYC and Fridays for the Future NYC. 
“We chose to shut down these highways in part because both flooded during Hurricane Sandy,” said Veekas Ashoka, the protest’s organizer and an activist with Sunrise Movement NYC. This week marked the ninth anniversary of the superstorm that damaged much of the city.
Launched in 2017, the Sunrise Movement aims to mobilize young people around aggressive campaigns to make combatting climate change a political priority. Organizers of the Manhattan highway protest hoped their actions would reach President Biden ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference at the United Nations, which starts Sunday.
Protesters gathered around 7 a.m. Monday, and the action started around 8:15 a.m. Activists linked arms and sat on the highway until 10:00 or 10:30 a.m. 
“We need government action: a massive investment in federal funding, and clean jobs,” Ellman-Golan said. 
Shutting down Manhattan’s major arteries was also a metaphor in its own way, she said. “Traffic is a particular point of weakness,” Ellman-Golan said. “Everyone’s daily commute is going to change because of the climate.”


Tags Zionism washington Manhattan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US adding Israel to the Visa Waiver Program a welcomed announcement - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

BU's Elie Wiesel Center mocks the Holocaust - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by