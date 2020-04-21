Swastikas spray-painted on Florida synagogue

JTA ) — Police have released images from a surveillance video showing a young white man man spray-painting swastikas on a synagogue in Sarasota, Florida.

The vandalism to the front doors of Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota caused about $5,000 in damages, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on April 2 after midnight. The Sheriff’s Office released the images Friday.

Religious services and programming at the Reform synagogue have been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. The synagogue, in the southwestern part of Florida, was closed at the time of the incident.

The synagogue said in a post on its Facebook page that it is grateful for the outpouring of community support in the wake of the attack.