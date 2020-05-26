The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Swedish imam and rabbi issue joint peace statement to mark Eid, Shavuot

Salahuddin Barakat and Moshe David HaCohen co-founded the peace initiative Amamah in 2017 to promote co-existence.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MAY 26, 2020 18:55
Rabbi Moshe David Hacohen and Imam Salahuddin Barakat from Amanah are awarded Malmo's City Prize on December 19, 2019. (photo credit: MUBARIK ABDIRAHMAN)
Rabbi Moshe David Hacohen and Imam Salahuddin Barakat from Amanah are awarded Malmo's City Prize on December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: MUBARIK ABDIRAHMAN)
aWhile much of the world is social distancing, an imam and a rabbi in Malmo, Sweden are looking to bring their two communities closer together through the sharing of their faiths.
The Muslim holiday of Eid el fitr and the Jewish holiday of Shavuot both fall in the same week, with adherents of the two religions celebrating worldwide. But Rabbi Moshe David HaCohen and Imam Salahuddin Baraka used the occasion to issue a joint statement of unity in these difficult times.
"In the days of loneliness, affinity becomes essential. We, the undersigned, have come together to emphasize that in these challenging days, we must put aside the differences and hatred of the other, to show the common beauty of humanity. Salaam Shalom," wrote HaCohen and Barakat.
"During these days of celebration of the Muslim Eid el fitr and the Jewish Shavuot, we want to share with you the joy of the holiday and wish you well and peace," they added, in a statement published by Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan on Monday.
The statement was put out under the banner of Amanah, an organization founded in 2017 as a joint project by Barakat and HaCohen. Under the auspices of the organization, the two run regular online classes highlighting similarities within their two faiths. The name "Amanah" was chosen as it exemplifies how the faiths are analogous and yet independent of each other. In Hebrew, the word means faith, support or certainty, while in Arabic it translates as trust, reliability and security - similar concepts while not being carbon copies.
Malmo has become well known in recent times as one of Europe's most problematic cities in terms of lack of integration. Approximately a third of the city's 300,000 residents are Muslims, while only 1,200 Jews live in the city, down from around 3,000 ten years ago. In November 2019, the city authorities set up a $2 million fund to fight antisemitism, which has become rife within Malmo.
It is against this backdrop that Barakat and HaCohen have been forging their joint initiative together, promoting mutual understanding while remaining true to their own traditions, for which they were bestowed a human rights award by Malmo municipality in December.
"I get yelled at, people say nasty things, but also a lot of Arab shopkeepers recognize me and come up to say Shabbat Shalom," HaCohen told Mosaic magazine in January. "And, to be perfectly honest, getting yelled at would happen anywhere in Europe."
Bakarat meanwhile explained that, from his perspective, the Jews have much to teach the Muslim community about integration.
"You [Jews] integrate almost everywhere you go. You learn the language and the codes [of behavior] and lead successful lives. This is to be emulated rather than envied and despised," he told Mosaic.
Both are clear-minded in the near to support each other without becoming cheerleaders for each others' faiths. When Bakarat spoke at an event held to commemorate Kristallnacht, for example.
"I made a point of speaking only about antisemitism because I know how it feels to have your issue hijacked by other causes, muddying the waters and diluting the cause," Barakat said. "This was not the time to mention Islamophobia, but a time to show respect toward the Jews and what they have lived through."
For his part, HaCohen said their friendship has been a learning experience for him. "I certainly gained a true friend in an unlikely place," he said.
"And I learned that [Sweden’s] ultra-secular society views us both as a problem to be solved. Swedes ask themselves how to integrate us immigrants and still preserve their freedom from the religions we live by. The imam and I don’t see each other or our communities as problems; we choose to emphasize freedom for religion, rather than freedom from it."


Tags Peace sweden coexistence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's circus of a trial delegitimizes democracy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
5 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by