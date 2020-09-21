The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Teenage Jewish baseball player breaks down racial barriers in Chicago

Coby recently lost his mother Sisi to cancer. She always wanted him to go to Fasman Yeshiva High School, according to Full Press Coverage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 13:57
THE DOWNTOWN skyscrapers of Chicago rise against the backdrop of Lake Michigan.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
THE DOWNTOWN skyscrapers of Chicago rise against the backdrop of Lake Michigan.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Coby Kamish, a 16-year-old Jewish baseball player from Skokie, Illinois, has been making headlines in the United States for breaking down religious and racial boundaries in the Chicago South Side.
Coby recently lost his mother Sisi to cancer. She always wanted him to go to Fasman Yeshiva High School, according to Full Press Coverage.
However, the yeshiva does not have a baseball squad, so therefore Coby and his father David had to look elsewhere to play. According to NBC 5 Chicago, Sisi always loved watching Coby play and his father pushed him to continue to pursue his passion. Coby plays pitcher.

Considering many school sport programs are shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and after attempting to establish a team at the yeshiva as well as play another nearby Jewish school's team where Coby didn't receive much playing time, Coby and his father decided to take an unorthodox route to get some reps in.
After sitting on the bench against a top tier U-16 travel baseball team on from the South Side of Chicago that hosts a roster of predominately Black players named The Show, enamored with the opposing squad David decided to ask the U-16 team coach Daccarius Chapman for a tryout for Coby. To which he received.
"It doesn't happen often," Chapman told NBC 5 in reference to the request for a tryout from an opposing player. "He's got a real nice arm, electric, he knows what he's doing he's real confident. That's the type of player I want on my team."
Two days later he was on the team. The Show program director Ernie Radcliffe noted that while his path to the team was anything but ordinary, he welcomes him to the team with open arms and hopes that this example of coexistence can be an example to those across the world.
"It's very strange, I've never heard that before," said Radcliffe. "For Coby to come over and play with us and everything, that is fantastic. It also opens the door to let everyone in the city of Chicago and around the world who might be watching this tonight that Blacks and whites, Hispanics and all races can get along."


