The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress charts a coronavirus path

The EAJC leadership team consists of prominent philanthropists and public figures, many of whom are familiar with the activities of the Jewish communities and organizations in the Euro-Asian region.

By DR. MICHAEL MIRILASHVILI  
JUNE 1, 2020 15:01
EAJC President Dr. Michael Mirilashvili (photo credit: Courtesy)
EAJC President Dr. Michael Mirilashvili
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The coronavirus pandemic shocked the entire world, changing reality for everyone all over the globe in such a short stint of time. Before our own eyes, illusions we once had have been destroyed, and new priorities now need to be put in place. We are all facing complex challenges in an ever-changing situation.
However, the threat of the coronavirus did not paralyze the operations of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC). On the contrary, the emergency provided the organization with an added impulse to mobilize and bring about more cohesion among our people. During this challenging time, it is important to enhance our collective will and spirit to withstand even the most powerful forces of nature.
The EAJC leadership team consists of prominent philanthropists and public figures, many of whom are familiar with the activities of the Jewish communities and organizations in the Euro-Asian region. Thanks to the tireless support and cooperation of these outstanding people, the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress has become one of the largest international Jewish organizations that continues to promote unity of the Jewish people, the preservation of Jewish traditions and the prosperity of Jewish communal life in the Euro-Asian region.
The EAJC leadership is constantly in touch with regional Jewish leaders, and we know how COVID-19 has affected the Jewish communities in each of the 26 countries of the Euro-Asian region. We also understand that the world is only starting to understand and identify the long-term effects of the pandemic.
Notwithstanding the constantly changing circumstances facing us in the short-term, EAJC leaders have been fully engaged in strategic decision-making for the long-term. In particular, we rely on the results of the newly extended study, “Jews of post-Soviet Euro-Asia” that was initiated by the EAJC and conducted by the Institute for Euro-Asian Jewish Studies (IEAEI). The enlightening data obtained from this large-scale survey regarding the status of Jewish life in the Euro-Asian countries as well as the prospects for its continued development, helped EAJC leaders determine the main priorities of the congress.
Helping the weak and needy
Social projects in the Euro-Asian region have faced considerable financial and organizational difficulties associated with the spread of the pandemic. However, many have stepped up their efforts to support vulnerable people during this difficult time. Traditionally, EAJC leaders have provided emergency assistance to address the most pressing of problems.
Supporting Communal Priorities and Activities
 
Among the most significant findings from the study, “Jews of post-Soviet Euro-Asia” are the insights into the role of the Jewish community as being a source of Jewish identity and a powerful tool for the preservation and development of Jewish life in the region. At the moment, the congressional leadership is striving, with dedication and flexibility, to respond in a timely manner to the problems and challenges facing the Jewish communities. The world is dealing with a pandemic, and we all need to mobilize so that the communal life in the region does not fade away.
Countering Anti-Semitism

Most recently, we have heard of instances in different parts of the Euro-Asian region of the ugly face of anti-semitism popping up again. The EAJC continues to monitor and report such incidents to the public. We are constantly urging heads of state in the Euro-Asian region to take a firm stand and combat this shameful phenomenon. Our mission is to prevent any further growth of antisemitism in the region.
Making Jewish Life More Virtual

The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, like many other organizations operating with the support of the EAJC, intends to bring operations on the Internet to the next level. We have launched an “EAJC Online: section on our new website, which offers films, educational courses, lectures, articles as well as a variety of informative materials from the Institute of Euro-Asian Jewish Studies. In cooperation with the Shamir Publishing House, we have launched an online library that provides free access to the masterpieces of world Jewish literature.
Now, more than ever, we need visionary decisions based on clear priorities and increased awareness of the given situation currently facing us all. Faith, cohesion, creativity and modern technology will help us to resolve difficulties and to turn them into opportunities. I am deeply convinced that together we can face any challenges and overcome the global crisis, becoming even stronger.


Tags Jewish World jewish leadership jewish world leaders
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by