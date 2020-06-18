The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

The Jewish shop on Boskovice's Main Square

With its location on the main square, A. J. Ticho was a busy place. In addition to textiles, the store featured sewing supplies, ribbons, trim and needles and thread, of course.

By CHARLES TICHO  
JUNE 18, 2020 10:44
BOSKOVICE’S MAIN Square, 1890. The A. J. Ticho store is at left. (photo credit: BOSKOVICE MUSEUM)
BOSKOVICE’S MAIN Square, 1890. The A. J. Ticho store is at left.
(photo credit: BOSKOVICE MUSEUM)
‘Your grandfather was the first Jew in Boskovice to buy a house outside the ghetto,” said Uncle Alfred with obvious pride, as I was interviewing him for my book From Generation To Generation, “He bought a house right on the main square and opened his shop in the front of the house.”
Like most towns and villages in the Czech Republic, Boskovice has a main square where the town’s main streets meet. In Boskovice, the main square is dominated on one end by the town’s church and at the other end by the impressive tower of the city hall. The main square was, of course, the focus of all major events. This is where the new recruits would march off to the Austrian Army, where all parades took place, where all demonstration were centered and where all the market days took place.
When, in 1870s the Jews of Boskovice were granted the right to purchase property outside of their ghetto, my grandfather, Yitzchak Zvi Ticho, was the first Jew to take advantage of this new law. He purchased a two-story house right on the main square. This became the home of the Ticho family and the location of the A. J. Ticho textiles store. I learned that information from my uncle who was very proud that his father was so courageous as to expose himself and his family to the turmoil that often occurred on the main square. One day, while chatting with my cousin Dr. Arthur Reiniger, the son of my Uncle Isidor, I happen to mention my grandfather’s courage. Arthur, always a jolly and humorous friend, smiled and said: “Wait a minute, young man, I guess you don’t know that, while the house was actually outside the ghetto and on the main square, the back yard opened into the ghetto. So, the family was never too far from reinforcements in case they were needed.”
Many of the Jews of Boskovice were traders who gathered their merchandise on handcarts or horse carts and traveled around the countryside selling their goods. After the end of the Sabbath, these men got ready and departed early Sunday morning. Those with handcarts favored nearby villages while those with greater loads and a horse to do the heavy work covered much of the county. They all were away until Friday noon when they returned to Boskovice in time to wash up and get ready for the Friday evening service and dinner with the family. Saturday was a well-earned day of rest, time with the family and a beer or two in the local pub.
THE MOVE to the main square was a clever business decision. Yitzchak Ticho decided instead of him wandering around the county seeking customers, he would let the customers come to him. With its location on the main square, A. J. Ticho was a busy place. In addition to textiles, the store featured sewing supplies, ribbons, trim and needles and thread, of course. It was particularly busy on market days when farmers and their wives would bring their produce to the market. Booths and stalls covered the whole town square and people from all over the county would arrive to buy their supplies. Transactions of all kinds took place. Many farm families made various handicrafts in the wintertime and brought the ceramics, carvings, knitted clothing and metal objects to the market. If you looked long enough and visited the market often enough, you could find most anything. And, of course, market day was also a good time to renew acquaintances, exchange the latest gossip, argue about politics and share several local beers.
BOSKOVICE’S MAIN Square photographed by the writer about 15 years ago. The whole side of the square has been rebuilt; the house with the ‘Electro’ sign was the site of the A. J. Ticho store. (Photos: CourtesyBOSKOVICE’S MAIN Square photographed by the writer about 15 years ago. The whole side of the square has been rebuilt; the house with the ‘Electro’ sign was the site of the A. J. Ticho store. (Photos: Courtesy
In those years, nearly all clothing was handmade by the wives of the farm families. A good housewife was expected to have sewing skills and provide the required apparel for the family. The head of the family and his wife might invest in a tailor-made outfit to wear to church and special events, but all the rest was homemade, patched and repaired and handed down from family member to family member. The major gift at a wedding was a foot-operated sewing machine. This was a valuable tool because many farm housewives did the sewing for the Brothers Ticho clothing factory. The factory would prepare the designs, cut the cloth and then bring it to selected farm house where the items were sewn.
The main town square also became the center A. J. Ticho’s principal competition in Boskovice, a store run by the Schwartz brothers. And for a brief time A. J. Ticho had a second competitor. In the Ticho store there was a secret code when they suspected that a customer might be a possible shoplifter.
“Zwei auf Zehn” (two on ten) was the way grandfather Ignatz advised his employees to keep two eyes on the ten fingers of a customer. A long-time employee by the name of Kurtilek decided to leave A. J. Ticho and open his own store that he proudly and pointedly identified as “The First Christian Textile Store in Boskovice.” To profit from some of the antisemitic feelings among the Czech customers, he revealed the secret of the Zwei auf Zehn code words to the public, suggesting that the Jews running the Ticho store looked down on Christians and did not trust their Czech customers. “Besides,” he claimed publicly, “my merchandise is less expensive than Ticho’s.”
To this final insult Ignatz responded with a counterclaim: “That is hard to believe,” stated grandfather publicly, “how can Mr. Kurtilek’s merchandise be less expensive than ours since Kurtilek buys merchandise from us.”
This was too much for Kurtilek, and he filed a libel lawsuit against my grandfather in court. Ignatz’s claim was not a rash statement. The books of A. J. Ticho did actually contain an entry of a sale to Kurtilek in the past. It was a minor transaction, but enough to cause Kurtilek to lose the lawsuit and greatly damage his own reputation.
MY GRANDFATHER would often boast: “I keep the smart sons here in my business. The others can go to Vienna  and study at the university.” In fact, three of his sons, Max, Joseph and Solomon became lawyers and Albert became a physician. Three other sons, “the smart ones” Jacob, David and Chaim joined their father business and substantially expanded the operation. Ultimately, after grandfather died, they moved it from the Boskovice’s main square to the heart of Brno, the second largest city in the land. Chaim died of leukemia in 1928. Jacob and David caused the business to thrive – until the Nazis destroyed everything in 1939. Jacob and David were arrested and were sent to the Terezin concentration camp. There, Jacob, despite of the efforts of his niece and nephew, starved to death. David was sent to the Warsaw Ghetto.
THE WRITER’S grandfather, Ytzchak Zvi Ticho, did not allow anyone to photograph him. However, while he was relaxing in a spa, his sister got a street photographer to sneak a photo.THE WRITER’S grandfather, Ytzchak Zvi Ticho, did not allow anyone to photograph him. However, while he was relaxing in a spa, his sister got a street photographer to sneak a photo.
One day, we received a desperate postcard in our home in the United States. In this card, Uncle David begged us to send insulin to Warsaw that he urgently needed to care for his diabetes. We fought the authorities for several months to get permission to buy the insulin without a doctor’s prescription. Then, after the United States entered the war, we could no longer ship anything from the United States to Poland. We had to ship the insulin to a friend in Switzerland and beg him to send it to Warsaw. He did, but many months passed and we never heard from David again.
That marked the end of A. J. Ticho.


Tags czech republic diaspora jews Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by