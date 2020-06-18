The Jewish shop on Boskovice's Main Square

BOSKOVICE’S MAIN Square photographed by the writer about 15 years ago. The whole side of the square has been rebuilt; the house with the ‘Electro’ sign was the site of the A. J. Ticho store. (Photos: Courtesy

THE WRITER’S grandfather, Ytzchak Zvi Ticho, did not allow anyone to photograph him. However, while he was relaxing in a spa, his sister got a street photographer to sneak a photo.