The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

Joe Biden should designate someone under The Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Act as antisemitism rises across the United States.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JULY 10, 2021 15:16
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Ten days after the stabbing attack against Rabbi Shlomo Noginski in Boston, a coalition of Jewish groups has organized a solidarity rally near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, today. The hate crime against the rabbi, coming amid what appears to be a new wave of antisemitism in North America, underlines the need for the United States to appoint a new special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.
“NO FEAR: A Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People” is billed to feature “victims of antisemitism and elected officials across the denominational and political spectrum.”
Former president Donald Trump signed a bill into law in January to elevate the status of the special envoy on antisemitism, and attorney Elan Carr was appointed to the position by then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo in February 2019.
We urge President Joe Biden to designate someone now under The Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act (SEAS), which upgrades the status of the important position at the State Department to the level of ambassador, thereby requiring Senate confirmation.
Biden spoke out at the end of May against a rise in attacks targeting Jews, after 132 members of Congress issued a bipartisan plea for him to appoint a new special antisemitism envoy.
“I will not allow our fellow Americans to be intimidated or attacked because of who they are or the faith they practice,” Biden said. “We have seen a brick thrown through the window of a Jewish-owned business in Manhattan, a swastika carved into the door of a synagogue in Salt Lake City, families threatened outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, and museums in Florida and Alaska dedicated to celebrating Jewish life and culture and remembering the Holocaust vandalized with anti-Jewish messages.”
Now is the time for the president to act. The person chosen should be of the caliber of Irwin Cotler, the former Canadian justice minister who was named by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his nation’s first special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism in November 2020.
“At a time of escalating antisemitism both globally and domestically, the appointment of special envoys are as timely as they are necessary,” Cotler told The Jerusalem Post. “These envoys will provide important leadership on the initiation and implementation of US and global action plans for being a singular and indispensable focal point for combating this pandemic of antisemitism.”
Antisemitism certainly has no place in the US, where according to the American Jewish Population Project, there are more than 7.6 million Jews. Antisemitism has escalated in the US in recent years. In the worst antisemitic attack in American history, a gunman murdered 11 Jewish worshipers in an attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh during Shabbat services on October 27, 2018.
Six months later, on the last day of Passover, April 27, 2019, a gunman killed a woman and wounded three others inside the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California, and on December 10 two assailants killed four people at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City.
The 11-day war in May between Israel and Hamas triggered a rise in antisemitic incidents in the US, including a spate of physical assaults on Jews, according to the ADL.
The Biden administration has condemned antisemitic attacks as “despicable” but has yet to nominate a new special envoy. As Eric Goldstein, acting executive director of Human Rights Watch’s Middle East and North Africa division, wrote, “Filling that post would provide a focal point for calling out and combating antisemitism in the US and worldwide.”
In the attack on July 1, Rabbi Noginski, the Israeli father of 12 sent to Boston as a Chabad emissary two years ago, was stabbed eight times outside the Shaloh House synagogue and school in Brighton. Police arrested Khaled Awad, 24, and charged him with assault and battery.
Noginski told his 12 children after the attack that they should continue wearing signs of Judaism. “We should be very proud that we are Jewish and not be scared,” he said.
“The best way to push darkness is not by fighting the darkness. It’s not going to help,” he told reporters, adding that the way to do it is to bring a “small candle, and the small candle will push a lot of darkness.” That small candle could very well be a new antisemitism envoy.


Tags United States antisemitism Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by