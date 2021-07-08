New book claims Donald Trump said that Hitler 'did a lot of good things'

A new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender accuses Donald Trump of allegedly praising Adolf Hitler while serving as US president, during a 2018 conversation with then White House chief of Staff John Kelly, CNN reported on Wednesday.The supposed statement was revealed in the upcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," obtained by CNN. "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things," Trump told Kelly during a visit to Europe to honor the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the book reportedly states, adding that the 45th president's statement was in response to Kelly teaching Trump who the allies and adversaries were in the world war. A Trump spokeswoman fired back in response to the book's accusation. Liz Harrington told CNN that it was "made up fake news." During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Trump was compared to a Nazi in a Jewish Democratic Council of America ad. The rhetoric was met with criticism from Jewish leaders, who have otherwise called out Trump's words and actions, but rebuked the comparison as offensive, JTA reported. Responding to the Jewish Democrats ad, a Jerusalem Post editorial in September expressed belief that then President Trump is not an antisemite, stating that "We do not believe- based on Trump's very positive track record on Israel and steps his administration has taken to combat antisemitism in the US, as well as by the number of Jews in his immediate family and his inner circle- that the US president is an antisemite," the editorial stated.