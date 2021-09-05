There are 15.2 million Jews in the world - Jewish Agency data

There are approximately 15.2 million Jews living across the world, according to data revealed Saturday night by the Jewish Agency for Israel ahead of Rosh Hashanah bringing in the Jewish New Year, Walla reported.

Around 6,930,000 Jews live in Israel, the data shows, making up around 45% of the global Jewish population and around 79% of Israel's population.

The majority of Jews live outside of Israel. Of this Diaspora population, around six million live in the US.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

France's Jewish population stands at 446,000, making it the third-largest after the US, based on the Jewish Agency 's data, according to Walla. After that comes Canada with 393,500, the UK with 292,000, Argentina with 175,000, Russia with 150,000 and Germany with 118,000.

Regarding the Muslim world, the country with the largest Jewish population is Turkey with 14,500. This is followed by Iran with 9,500, Morocco with 2,000 and Tunisia with 1,000.

Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Prof. Sergio Della Pergola. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

However, this data, compiled by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Prof. Sergio Della Pergola, only includes those who identify as Jewish and not any other religious identity, according to Walla. If it were to include all those who would be identified as Jewish based on qualifying for Israel's Law of Return, the global Jewish population would equal 25.3 million.