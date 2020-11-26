The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

There’s a hunger crisis in the US. Jews must push leaders to act - Opinion

We must demand that our leaders in government respond to growing hunger with the wisdom, compassion and urgency that this moment demands.

By ABBY J. LEIBMAN/JTA  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 01:34
A person picks up some of the donated produce at the American Red Cross Boston Food Pantry Thanksgiving meal distribution in Boston on Nov. 21, 2020 (photo credit: JONATHAN WIGGS/THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A person picks up some of the donated produce at the American Red Cross Boston Food Pantry Thanksgiving meal distribution in Boston on Nov. 21, 2020
(photo credit: JONATHAN WIGGS/THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES)
(JTA) — This week, families around the country will celebrate Thanksgiving amid a new and devastating reality. While our celebrations might look and feel different than other years, many of us will likely recall our blessings in new ways as well. Food on the table will have heightened meaning, as we know that millions of Americans are struggling to feed themselves and their families every day.
Eight months into the pandemic, we are witnessing a true crisis of food insecurity. Lines for emergency food distribution stretch long and tens of millions are unemployed. Women, racial minorities and those who were struggling long before the pandemic are disproportionately suffering.
As Americans and as Jews, it is our responsibility to act. Specifically, we must demand that our leaders in government respond to growing hunger with the wisdom, compassion and urgency that this moment demands. We urgently need new legislation that will help tens of millions of Americans put food on the table. The stakes have never been higher.
COVID-19 has revealed just how many Americans are living at the edge of poverty. Before the pandemic, nearly 40 million were facing hunger. At MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, we now expect that number has doubled, particularly given skyrocketing unemployment rates and shocking reports about the increased need for food. The past nine months have revealed that millions of Americans are falling through the cracks of our federal government’s nutrition safety net — assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps — in part due to stringent eligibility requirements and cumbersome applications. 
Hunger is often hidden, silent and overlooked. Nobody talks about the shame that comes with not knowing if you can feed your children their next meal, eating canned goods because it’s cheaper than fresh food or drinking water to make yourself feel full.
My organization MAZON does our best to change that, sharing the stories of people like Rhonda, who reminds us that “it’s not normal to eat once a day, but if you’re struggling, that’s the only thing you can do.” And the experience of people like Charles, who shared that “there are times towards the end of the month when all I can afford to eat for days at a time is bread and milk.” And the stories of children like John, who says that “If I am hungry in school, I can’t focus a lot and I don’t understand the lesson.”
So many people, in the richest country in the world, face the indignity of hunger. But charities alone cannot change the situation — our government must do its part, too.
The robust network of food pantries, soup kitchens and mobile sites operating across the country today was created to supplement government assistance programs, not replace them. Charitable programs were never intended to meet the needs of all those facing hunger. They are neither structured nor funded adequately to meet the scope of hunger we are witnessing today. Even before the pandemic, the federal government spent hundreds of billions of dollars per year on food programs — that only provided people with about $1.40 per meal, or $4.20 a day, for food. The largest food charity in the country, Feeding America, has a total annual budget of $2 billion — hardly enough to match the resources of the federal government. Now the charitable food sector has become overstretched, and some food pantries are closing due to COVID-19. Clearly, only the federal government has the resources and structure to meet today’s needs.
SNAP is our country’s most effective defense against hunger. It provides modest yet vital cash assistance to anyone who meets its income and asset eligibility limits. SNAP dollars are often spent in local communities, stimulating the economy and supporting businesses throughout the food chain. In fact, economists estimate that during a recession, every SNAP dollar generates between $1.50 and $1.80 in economic activity.
In recent years, support for SNAP has become political and partisan. During a recent conversation I had with my friend Rep. Jim McGovern, he reflected on this unfortunate shift.
“We were on the way to tackling the issue of hunger in this country. Then for some reason it became unfashionable to help people who were struggling to put food on the table,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “Rather than finding ways to help them, we started finding ways to blame them. All these false narratives began to emerge that unfortunately undercut a lot of the work that was done in a bipartisan way.”
In the past two years, since Congress finalized and President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill, we have witnessed the Department of Agriculture trying to undercut the bipartisan decision to preserve SNAP. Time and again, the agency has issued regulatory orders to limit the flexibility of states and drastically restrict benefits for people who do not fit a certain ideological narrative. These administrative attacks could not possibly be more out of touch with the realities of struggling Americans. 
The new administration, Congress and every policymaker must do what is necessary to ensure that all Americans can feed themselves and their families. A COVID-19 relief bill that prioritizes boosting SNAP for all who need it cannot wait. 
People cannot eat ideology or rhetoric. We must not stand by silently while political gridlock leaves the most vulnerable without the help they need.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags food Charity Thanksgiving Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by