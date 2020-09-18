The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

This Rosh Hashanah two countries will gather to hear one shofar at once

Rabbi Moishe Chanowitz will blow the shofar on the border between French St Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten in the Caribbean.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 14:41
A PANORAMIC View of St. Martin (photo credit: Courtesy)
A PANORAMIC View of St. Martin
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A rabbi has become a uniting force on the Caribbean island of St Martin as he prepares to blow the shofar on a national border, allowing Jewish residents on both sides of the island to perform the mitzvah of hearing the horn blown.
St Martin covers just 88 km sq, about 2.6 times the size of Manhattan, and is home to around 80,000 people, yet its tiny size makes it distinctive in one way: it is the smallest land mass in the world containing the territory of two distinct countries. The northern part of the island is French St Martin, capital: Marigot, while the southern portion is Dutch Sint Maarten, with its own capital of Philipsburg.
The division, a hang-over from the colonial era, was formalized in the Partition Treaty of 1648, otherwise known as the Treaty of Concordia, but has been an amicable agreement with citizens of both territories moving freely around the island... until the coronavirus pandemic prompted governments to consider their borders.
According to Chabad.org, for the first time ever the border - locally dubbed the Bellevue Border - came into play as the island-wide lockdown was slowly lifted: by late July the Dutch side opted to open their airport to international travelers, while the French side opted not to. The result was that, when the Dutch side went ahead on August 1, the French side reacted by closing the border to their southern neighbors.
“It created real chaos,” says Rabbi Moishe Chanowitz, who co-directs Chabad-Lubavitch of S. Maarten/Martin with his wife, Sara. “People live on one side and do business on the other, while others go to school on one end away from their homes on the other end. It’s really one country, and no one ever looked at the border as anything other than a symbolic marker. The only difference is the electric company, really.”
Chanowitz lives in Simpson Bay in Sint Maarten, but many of his congregants live in the northern St Martin. When he realized this meant they would not hear the shofar this Rosh Hashana he came up with a cunning plan, to blow the shofar on the Bellevue Border, allowing Jews from both sides of the island to participate in the mitzvah of hearing the horn blown.
“I plan on being there Sunday, God willing, and I’m sure that when I hear the shofar, it will remind me of former times,” Phillipe Goldman, a Paris native who has lived on the island for 15 years told Chabad.org.
The Chanowitz's usual focus is catering to the many Jewish tourists and visitors which flock to the island, especially for some winter sun. But with the coronavirus taking its toll on the tourist industry, the couple realized they had an opportunity to focus more of their time on local residents and the few visitors who were caught by the lockdown.
On Thursday, amid overwhelming protests, the French territory's government has relented and opened the border, but Rabbi Chanowitz still plans to blow the shofar at the border.
“Right now, we feel so apart from each other," Goldman said. "This split has really kept us away from one another, and we are all so happy to have this chance to gather and be a community again.”


Tags Chabad rosh hashanah rosh hashana Caribbean
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by