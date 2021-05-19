The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Thousands of students worldwide connect on ORT Day 2021

Thousands of students connected online and in their classrooms to mark ORT Day, the annual celebration of ORT’s global education network.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2021 13:13
Students celebrate ORT Day at the ORT De Gunzburg School in St Petersburg, Russia. (photo credit: ORT)
Students celebrate ORT Day at the ORT De Gunzburg School in St Petersburg, Russia.
(photo credit: ORT)
On May 12, thousands of students connected online and in their classrooms to mark ORT Day, the annual celebration of ORT’s global education network. The theme of this year’s event was ‘connection.’ In advance of the day itself, students exchanged postcard messages, providing a flavor of life in different parts of the world. Schools across the network were paired so that youngsters in Ukraine and Israel, Panama and Italy, Brazil and Russia, and more could connect and share a feeling of togetherness. Youngsters in countries including Argentina, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, and France joined a quiz, digital postcard exchange, and special lessons as part of ORT Day 2021. 
Dan Green, World ORT Director-General, and CEO said: “Many of the students joined the sessions remotely from home due to severe COVID restrictions in their countries. Our Israeli students took part amid the ongoing rocket attacks. “With so much uncertainly around the world, it was vital that we continued with the yearly festival of activities to ensure our students had an opportunity to interact with their peers in dozens of countries. 
“One of the greatest strengths of our network is our togetherness, cooperation, and connectivity. We have felt that shine through during the pandemic, and ORT Day was a fantastic way to celebrate those values together. I hope next year we will be able to celebrate with our dedicated teachers, students, and friends in person.” 
Wednesday’s main event was a live quiz. Hundreds of students took part from 15 ORT schools, answering questions on the organization’s history, values, and geography. The winner was Tomas Podolsky from ORT Argentina. 
Daria Kurlaeva, an 8th grade student at the Moscow ORT Technology School, said: “It was so interesting to prepare for the quiz – I learned many new and interesting things. The game was cool, very interesting, and exciting. What was most unbelievable was to see students from all over the world on our screen. I’m really grateful to every person who gave my friends and me the opportunity to participate.” 
Students also produced Instagram Reels, short films on the social media platform, showing the value of connection in their local communities in order to convey a spirit of Tikkun Olam, one of ORT’s key values. 
ORT supporters worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, and Britain, also joined a series of talks from regional leaders who described their connection to ORT and the impact the organization has had in their lives. 
Sessions took place in Russian, Spanish, and English, with hundreds of people joining to hear from Mikhail Libkin, Director of ORT Russia and a graduate of an ORT school in Moscow. He spoke about his life growing up in the 1990s in the former Soviet Union. Amelie Esquenazi, World ORT coordinator in Latin America, described her family’s escape from Eastern Europe during the Holocaust and her upbringing in Mexico. 
Following the events, Conrad Giles, World ORT President, said: “I’m filled with such pride. We take great pride in our ability to provide education, and seeing these activities today further energizes us.” 


Tags education children Jewish day school
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Freedom of the press must be protected - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by