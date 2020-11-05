Three short films win 2020 JCSI Young Creatives Award

JCS International has announced the three winners of the 2020 JCSI Young Creatives Award. The winning short films were selected from twenty three finalists responding to this year’s theme, “Stand Up for Peace – Everyday Heroes in These Troubled Times”.



The winners are: "Dear Peace" by Raphadu Maphoto of South Africa



Summary: The narrative revolves around a young boy who reflects on what peace means to him. The project is centered around the importance of teaching the younger generations about peace and how it positively impacts society as a whole. The youth plays a pivotal role in shaping the world that we live in, therefore, in these troubled times, the value of peace increases as it is a commodity to society. "Devil’s Ivy" by Wa Liu of China



Summary: Devil’s Ivy is a short film on the challenges and opportunities for peacemaking in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the invisible coronavirus speeds across the globe, it reveals issues embedded in our society long before the contagion. However, quarantine has also made us cherish the warmth of family bonds and mutual cooperation across nations. After all, resilience and compassion are the foundation of our Humanity. "Their Mornings" by Mateo Auad of Argentina



You can view the winners here. Summary: This short film is a loving tribute dedicated to those people who courageously face the global pandemic and try to heal this world, either fighting from the front line or supporting those brave, almost anonymous, heroes.

The JCS International Young Creatives Award was established to foster young talent from across the globe while stimulating a conversation around peace. It was founded by businessman philanthropist, leader Ronald S. Lauder.





A former US ambassador to Austria, who is also currently involved in the Peace process in the middle east.

The NYC-based JCS International organization is engaged in a wide range of activities and services, including advocacy, policy research, strategic communications and content creation.

“In the shadow of the worldwide covid-19 pandemic, we view this year’s JCS International Young Creatives Awards theme, especially relevant and close to our hearts. It is JCSI’s honor to host the wonderful short films, and award such talented individuals as a tribute to the exceptional acts of heroism we are witnessing by everyday people in the midst of these unprecedented and defining times.” says Lauder, himself a recipient of the Directorate Award at the 34th International Emmys in 2006. “This year's winners represent three excellent examples of this worthy theme.”

“By implementing the Golden Rule, through education and creativity, we can all save lives and defeat this pandemic. Jcsi is fostering young creators to be ambassadors for peace, and is advancing the idea of becoming each other’s everyday heroes” said Michal Grayevsky President and CEO of JCSI, as well as the award creator.