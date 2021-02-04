The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Times Square Margaritaville will have on-site synagogue

In order to purchase the building, Soho Properties had to work out a deal with the congregation of a synagogue already on site, due to having a 99-year lease since the '70s.

By HOWARD BLAS  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 22:08
A JIMMY BUFFETT’S Margaritaville restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. Will the New York branch serve kiddush? (photo credit: ROBERT ALEXANDER/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
A JIMMY BUFFETT’S Margaritaville restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. Will the New York branch serve kiddush?
(photo credit: ROBERT ALEXANDER/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
 NEW YORK – Famed laid-back singer Jimmy Buffet is about as far as you can get from any obvious connection to Judaism: He was born on Christmas Day in 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, he grew up in Mobile, Alabama, he attended St. Ignatius School, and one of his most famous songs, “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” is about one of the most unkosher foods on the planet. 
But the soon-to-open Margaritaville Resort Times Square, named after Buffet’s 1977 megahit, “Margaritaville,” will have an unusual Jewish connection – an on-site synagogue.
New York Magazine’s Curbed recently reported on the complex series of steps leading to the synagogue in the hotel. The New School reportedly sold its building at 560 Seventh Avenue to Soho Properties in 2014, which led to the closure of the Garment Center Congregation. The synagogue had been given a 99-year lease for $1 a year in the 1970s.
In order to purchase the building, Soho Properties had to work out a deal with the congregation. Soho agreed to build the synagogue, complete with a kosher kitchen, terrace for a sukkah, a lobby on the hotel’s first floor and two below-ground levels. 
The synagogue reportedly began in the back of a barbershop in 1931 and prior to the pandemic, proudly offered three daily minyanim (prayer services) as well as Shabbat and holiday services. The synagogue’s website reports that, “as of Monday, August 31st, there will be no High Holy Day services and all daily services are canceled until further notice.” 
The site does not list the name of the rabbi or synagogue president. One community member who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that the long-term rabbi continues to reach out to members of the community by phone and text message and regularly teaches Zoom classes. 
When asked for comment on the synagogue’s arrangement with the hotel, he reported, “I am not in the loop – I don’t know much. I don’t have a lot to tell you.” The synagogue’s arrangement with the Margaritaville Resort Times Square appears to be a first for the Margaritaville chain.
The 234 guest rooms, scheduled to open in the spring of 2021, will feature “an island-inspired casual design and luxurious comfort, instantly transporting guests to the iconic Margaritaville state of mind,” the hotel’s website reports. Amenities will include an outdoor heated pool, retail store, concierge, valet parking, laundry/valet service, fitness center, and such Margaritaville touches as complementary Paradise Water and signature Margaritaville bed linens.
Buffet, 74, has achieved success as a singer-songwriter, best-selling author, actor and businessman. He reportedly has a net worth of $600 million and has built much of his empire around what has been referred to as the “island escapism” or “tropical rock” style of music. His loyal fans are known as Parrot Heads.
Buffett’s two restaurant chains are named after “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville.” He is the co-developer of the Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant concept and owner of the Margaritaville Cafe restaurant chain. His products include Margaritaville Tequila, Margaritaville Footwear, Margaritaville Brewing, Margaritaville Records and Margaritaville Foods, which include such products as salsa, chips, barbecue sauce, shrimp and margarita mix. 
Buffet opened the Margaritaville Casino at the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in May 2013. Other real estate ventures include Latitude Margaritaville, a $1 billion retirement village in Daytona Beach, Florida. There are currently 22 resorts in six countries including Belize, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Most of the Margaritaville hotels and resorts are located in US states including Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana and California. 
With the exception of the synagogue at the new Times Square hotel, it is likely difficult to find a minyan in or near most of the other Margaritaville properties.


Tags synagogue new york new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by