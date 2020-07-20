The Orthodox Union (OU), an umbrella organization for the North American Orthodox Jewish community, intends to address the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Jewish Community, during its 19th annual Tisha Be'Av program on July 30.“We are directed to spend the day of Tisha Be’Av reflecting on the destruction of two Holy Temples, and on our longing to re-attain the closeness to God that the Holy Temples, and the service within, helped us access. The mourning of Tisha Be’Av is communal, and doing so together is core to its observance," said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane. "One of the tragedies of COVID-19 is that it has frustrated our ability join together in person as a community, in prayer, in mourning and in joy. As we observe Tisha Be’Av this year, we should take advantage of opportunities to connect to each other at least virtually, and both mourn our tragic losses together as a community, and remind ourselves of the redemption that we confidently anticipate and pray for,” Bane added.The program itself will feature OU Senior Managing Director Rabbi Steven Weil, who will deliver a speech titled “Reliving the Tragedy,” which will reflect on and attempt to rebuild the Jewish people and their relationship with God through the study of Tisha Be’Av solemn readings (kinot).OU Executive Vice President Emeritus Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb's Torah study (shiur) titled “Reflections on Recovery, Resilience, and Redemption” - meant to be heard after mincha - will be available all day across all the US times zones. His shiur will focus on the theme of nechama and consolation. Additionally, Weinreb will lead the recitation of lesser known kinot and will connect all the discussed themes to the current coronavirus pandemic - discussing grief and morning from the Torah as well as psychological perspectives, concluding with words of encouragement and hope.“Throughout this pandemic, we have looked for ways to support Jewish communities around the country. Our annual Tisha Be’Av program is consistently accessed by thousands of individuals, in addition to its serving as the centerpiece of the day’s program in many shuls. This year, when many shuls will not be able to be at full capacity due to the pandemic, this offering will be of even greater value to both shuls and individuals,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer. “Rabbi Weinreb and Rabbi Weil’s messages are always profoundly relevant, instructive and inspiring, and their focus on the current worldwide challenge of COVID will undoubtedly benefit us all.”