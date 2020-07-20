The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Tisha Be'av: Orthodox Union to discuss COVID-19 impact on Jewish community

Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb's Torah study (shiur) titled “Reflections on Recovery, Resilience, and Redemption” - meant to be heard after mincha - will be available all day across all US time zones.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2020 14:26
A Jewish worshipper prays in front of an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City August 1, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A Jewish worshipper prays in front of an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City August 1, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The Orthodox Union (OU), an umbrella organization for the North American Orthodox Jewish community, intends to address the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Jewish Community, during its 19th annual Tisha Be'Av program on July 30.
“We are directed to spend the day of Tisha Be’Av reflecting on the destruction of two Holy Temples, and on our longing to re-attain the closeness to God that the Holy Temples, and the service within, helped us access. The mourning of Tisha Be’Av is communal, and doing so together is core to its observance," said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane.
"One of the tragedies of COVID-19 is that it has frustrated our ability join together in person as a community, in prayer, in mourning and in joy. As we observe Tisha Be’Av this year, we should take advantage of opportunities to connect to each other at least virtually, and both mourn our tragic losses together as a community, and remind ourselves of the redemption that we confidently anticipate and pray for,” Bane added.
The program itself will feature OU Senior Managing Director Rabbi Steven Weil, who will deliver a speech titled “Reliving the Tragedy,” which will reflect on and attempt to rebuild the Jewish people and their relationship with God through the study of Tisha Be’Av solemn readings (kinot).
OU Executive Vice President Emeritus Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb's Torah study (shiur) titled “Reflections on Recovery, Resilience, and Redemption” - meant to be heard after mincha - will be available all day across all the US times zones. His shiur will focus on the theme of nechama and consolation. Additionally, Weinreb will lead the recitation of lesser known kinot and will connect all the discussed themes to the current coronavirus pandemic - discussing grief and morning from the Torah as well as psychological perspectives, concluding with words of encouragement and hope.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have looked for ways to support Jewish communities around the country. Our annual Tisha Be’Av program is consistently accessed by thousands of individuals, in addition to its serving as the centerpiece of the day’s program in many shuls. This year, when many shuls will not be able to be at full capacity due to the pandemic, this offering will be of even greater value to both shuls and individuals,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer. “Rabbi Weinreb and Rabbi Weil’s messages are always profoundly relevant, instructive and inspiring, and their focus on the current worldwide challenge of COVID will undoubtedly benefit us all.”


Tags Torah tisha b'av Orthodox Union
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by