Toronto eatery dishes antisemitic theories, store vandalized by JDL

Beyond her promotion of antisemitic anti-Zionist conspiracy theories online and at her store, Kimberely Hawkins, the manager of the restaurant in the Bloordale neighborhood of Toronto, has said on Instagram and elsewhere that "Zionists are Nazis" and are not welcome at her restaurant, while also tieing alleged Jewish and Zionist influence in the Canadian government and US foreign policy. Hawkins also expressed her support for Leila Khaled, a Palestinian woman who was responsible for hijacking two planes in 1969-1970 as a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The PLFP is widely considered a terrorist organization by most Western democratic governments, including Canada, the United States and the European Union.



On her personal Facebook and the restaurant's Instagram page, Hawkins has claimed that Canadian Jewish organizations, such as B'nai B'rith Canada, “...control your media and elected officials,” in addition to suggesting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a “Zionist puppet.”

Speaking to the popular local news outlet blogTO, Hawkins denied any claims that she harbors antisemitic views and glorifies Palestinian terrorists.

"I’m not antisemitic," Hawkins said to blogTO. "That would go against all the other principles that I’ve been standing up for the past few weeks. I believe that Palestinians should be free and have the same equal human rights as everyone and that’s not a stance I will apologize for."

"When I'm making a statement about Zionism, I am not referring to Jewish people... It's about the state government," Hawkins added.

The reaction in the Toronto and wider Canadian Jewish community to Hawkins claims and tropes has been fierce.

“The sentiments expressed by Foodbenders and its owner are hateful and deplorable, and have no place in the Canadian food industry,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, in a statement Sunday on the organization's website.

“Together, acting within the boundaries of the law, we can ensure that there are real consequences for this behavior,” he added.

B’nai B'rith Canada also referred Canadian Jewish attitudes on Zionism, noting the 2018 Survey of Jews in Canada, conducted by Environics Research at York University and the University of Toronto, which found that Zionism is “the normative form of Canadian Jewish identification.”

The Canadian Jewish organization has also suggested ways of combating the promotion of antisemitic and anti-Zionist theories and tropes by Foodbenders, including contacting Uber Eats and Doordash to request that they cease delivering Foodbenders products, emailing public officials like local City Councillor Ana Bailão, MPP Marit Stiles and MP Julie Dzerowicz, and sending requests to the City of Toronto to revoke the restaurant's business license.

Commentators of Foodbenders' Instagram page, and Canadian Jewish organizations have suggested that Hawkins may be liable to prosecution under Canadian hate speech laws, though she told blogTO that the police have not been in contact with her regarding violations.

Foodbenders, a Toronto-area restaurant located in the heart of the city, has been accused in recent weeks of promoting extreme antisemitic anti-Zionist theories and tropes through its social platforms and at the storefront, displaying signs claiming IDF or Israeli responsibility for police brutality in the United States, calls to 'Defund Israel,' and allegations that Jeffery Epstein, the late disgraced sex offender, was part of a "Zionist Mossad" operation.