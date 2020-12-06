Twitter creates special emoji for Hanukkah hashtags

In honor of Hanukkah, Twitter has created a special emoji that will automatically accompany several hashtags relevant to the upcoming holiday.The emoji, which has already rolled out, depicts a golden Hanukkah menorah, called a hanukkiah, displayed lit on a windowsill. This reflects Jewish tradition regarding the holiday, which has long held that the hanukkiah should be displayed publicly, such as the window, in order to publicly celebrate the mitzvah.
The hashtags it will accompany include several in English such as #HappyHanukkah and #Hanukkah, but will also accompany hashtags in multiple languages including Russian and Spanish, as well as several in Hebrew. "In the past it was enough to put the lit menorah on the windowsill. But nowadays, there's nothing like a good Tweet (and a meaningful emoji) to share the light of Hanukkah," Twitter said in a statement.Twitter often creates special emojis to accompany significant hashtags. These include the several customized emojis created for elections in the US, Israel and other countries as well as those tied to holidays, meaning they are tied to specific yearly events.
However, they have also been used for other important issues, such as when special emojis were used for certain hashtags relating to staying at home and wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to raise awareness.