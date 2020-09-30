The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Uganda's Abayudaya Jewish community seeking World Zionist Org. recognition

The small Jewish community in Uganda is trying to make its voice heard and get greater recognition as a fully-fledged member of the Zionist global family.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 19:34
Ugandan Birthright visitors rejoice with Torah at the Western Wall (photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
Ugandan Birthright visitors rejoice with Torah at the Western Wall
(photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
It is not often that new Jewish communities are added to the global Zionist fraternity, but it appears possible that this is precisely what will happen next month for the small but flourishing Jewish community of Uganda.
Because the Abayudaya community in Uganda has formally applied to form a Zionist Federation within the World Zionist Organization and a decision on their application is set to be decided by the Zionist General Council of the WZO next month.
The Abayudaya community, numbering between 2,000 to 3,000, adopted Judaism in the early 20th century, after their leader, having been exposed to the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament by Christian missionaries chose to be Jewish.
Most members formally converted through the US Conservative movement between 2002 and 2010, and were recognized as a Jewish community by the Jewish Agency in 2010, although some underwent Orthodox conversion.
Although the Jewish Agency recognized the community as Jewish in 2016, the State of Israel is yet to adopt this position, even though the Interior Ministry, responsible for such recognition, usually accepts the Jewish Agency’s position.
The lack of recognition has created problems for the Abayudaya Jewish community, particularly in travelling to Israel to visit, study, participate in Birthright and Masa programs, and for the purposes of aliyah.
The Zionist organizations in the Abayudaya Jewish community that have applied to form the Zionist Federation include the World Confederation of General Zionists, Marom Uganda of of the Conservative Movement, and the Herut Zionist faction.
Avram Mukibi, a community activist living in Mbale in eastern Uganda where most of the Abayudaya community live, says that the lack of formal standing within the WZO has created difficulties both with its relations with Israel and in Uganda itself.
“We need to raise our voice internationally, and formation of a Zionist Federation will give our community formal standing in the Jewish world,” Mukibi, 33, told The Jerusalem Post.
“Approval for the Zionist Federation in Uganda would create an umbrella body to support and help Jewish community in with its Zionist activities, help young people learn about Israel, visit the country and study there, and make aliyah of they want, as well as helping get rights in Uganda.”
Jesse Sultanik, Chairman of the World Confederation of General Zionists, said that he met Avram in Israel at a Jewish Agency event and began discussing the options to bolster the standing of the community in the Zionist world.  
“We connected further about what opportunities for collaboration there may be between Confederation and the Ugandan Jewish community. That led to the idea of the Zionist groups in Uganda applying to become an official Zionist federation,” said Sultanik
Rabbi Dov Lipman, who has consulted for the World Confederation of General Zionists, says he expects the Zionist General Council of the WZC to approve the Abayudaya’s application.
“I fully expect the Zionist General Council to enthusiastically vote in favor and embrace these passionate Zionists as full members of the WZO family,” said Lipman.
“This could be the greatest accomplishment and a wonderful badge of pride for the WZO during this challenging year.”
David Breakstone, Deputy Chairman of the Jewish Agency, said that forming a new Zionist Federation, would make the Abayudaya community formally part of the Zionist world, grant them delegates in the World Zionist Congress, have their voice heard, and benefit from WZO programs and participate in its institutions.
He noted however that WZO delegates from the Abayudaya community could struggle to even enter the country, given the lack of recognition for them by the Interior Ministry and the problems members of the community to event gain entry to the country.
So-called emerging communities like the Abayudaya have become a thorny issue for the state, as several groups in Africa and Latin America claiming affinity to, or to be descendants from, the Jewish people, as well as large groups of converts, have become more prominent in recent years.
The Interior Ministry is concerned about the abuse of conversion, and mass claims of Jewish ancestry, for the purposes of immigration to Israel in poor, developing countries.



Tags diaspora jews uganda World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by