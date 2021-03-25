UJA launches #MatzahChallenge to raise funds amid COVID, Passover

Until April 4, all posts updated with the hashtag #MatzahChallenge will be matched with an $18 donation to UJA.

Anyone can take part in the challenge by creating a treat featuring matza, the unleavened bread that is the star of the Passover holiday, taking a picture of the dish, posting it to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter using the hashtag #MatzahChallenge and nominating a friend to take the challenge.

You can post as many times as you'd like. They'll all be matched.

For ideas on treats you can make with matza, check out UJA's #MatzahChallenge e-cookbook, with recipes from foodies and chefs, which can be found here

UJA has worked with its network of nonprofits to respond to the variety of challenges created by the ongoing pandemic, including unemployment, hunger, mental health issues, vaccine access and education, among other issues.

Nearly $67 million in COVID relief has been allocated by the federation in New York. In a recent project, over 600 seder meals were organized by UJA.

