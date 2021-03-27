UK Labour leader wishes Jews a happy Passover

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wished Jews around the world a happy Passover in a video posted on Twitter Friday.Starmer lamented the fact that families and communities could not gather for the holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many alone for Passover. He also sent condolences to those in the Jewish community who have lost loved ones. Starmer concluded the video with the hope that Jews will be able to celebrate Passover together in-person next year.Starmer also thanked the Jewish community for the opportunity to begin to repair ties after "the stain of antisemitism" on his Labour Party. Stamer said he was pleased with the progress that has been made on this effort, but acknowledged that there is more work left to do.
Reuters and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
Starmer tackled antisemitism immediately upon election last April, as he promised to root out that scourge from the party that in the past has been charged with fostering hatred toward Jews.“Antisemitism has been a stain on our party. I have seen the grief that it's brought to so many Jewish communities. On behalf of the Labour Party,” Starmer said.I'd like to send good wishes to the Jewish community in the UK and around the world ahead of #Passover.The story of Passover has inspired generations and is one, I know, you have drawn strength from over the last year.I hope we can celebrate in person next year. #Passover2021 pic.twitter.com/UoSNmCpS0w— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 26, 2021
Starmer replaces former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who stood down after the party's defeat in the December 2019 general elections.
