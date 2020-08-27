The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ukraine’s president thinks Jews should invest in his country

To many, the fact that Zelensky could win an election while openly identifying as a Jew is a powerful sign that Ukraine has moved beyond the violence that characterized its history with Jews.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
AUGUST 27, 2020 23:05
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky, right, meets with rabbis in Kyiv, May 6, 2019 (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE JEWISH COMMUNITY OF KHARKOV)
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky, right, meets with rabbis in Kyiv, May 6, 2019
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE JEWISH COMMUNITY OF KHARKOV)
If you’re looking for a good investment, you should put your money on Ukraine – especially if you’re Jewish.
That’s the message from the office of the country’s Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelensky, about a new campaign that aims to attract new investments to help grow Ukraine’s stunted economy.
The first video of the campaign, featuring Zelensky speaking in English with a heavy Ukrainian accent, does not mention Jews. The one-minute film focuses on Ukraine’s touristic potential and 5% tax on information technology industries.
But Zelensky is hoping that Jews especially will answer the call in light of the country’s historical significance for Jews, a spokesperson from Zelensky’s office told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

 
“The president find it particularly important to attract Jewish investors from across the world in light of the historic ties between the Jewish people and Ukraine, which has remained relevant also today with hundreds of thousands of Jewish tourists visiting Ukraine each year,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not wish to be named, citing presidential protocol.
In the video Zelensky, a gravel-voiced comedian and television star who won a landslide victory last year, describes his country as a “frontier, where new things are happening.”
He also says that “Ukraine now is something we can do and benefit together.” Hurry up, he tells viewers, “Europe’s biggest country is the next big thing.”
Zelensky is certainly right about Ukraine’s size – its land area is more than four times larger than the state of New York – and perhaps its potential. Hugues Mingarelli, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, told Business Planet last year that “Ukraine has huge potential for investors because this country has an exceptionally skilled labor force.”
But its economy and society are struggling with a Soviet legacy complicated by an ethnic and language divide between native speakers of Ukrainian and Russian, where Jews and other minorities often serve as scapegoats. It has an unresolved territorial dispute with Russia, which is stoking separatism in the east and a raging inflation that means the hryvnia has lost 66% percent of its worth against the dollar over the past five years.
The coronavirus crisis, which paralyzed world economies, is not helping: Ukraine’s economy is projected to shrink by 6% this year.
Zelensky enjoys relatively high popularity — he has a 38% approval rating, which is lower than the 47% from May but still good in Ukrainian terms. He speaks openly about his Jewish origins, though he does not practice the faith and his wife and children are not Jewish.
To many, the fact that he could win an election while openly identifying as a Jew is a powerful sign that Ukraine has moved beyond the violence that characterized much of the shared history that Zelensky’s spokesperson referenced.
For centuries, Jews have been oppressed and murdered there, including by successive generations of leaders who are celebrated in Ukraine today as patriots.
Understandably, Zelensky explores none of these issues in the promotional video, in which he says “Ukraine is dream: peaceful and open.”


Tags ukraine investment Volodymyr Zelensky
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants bloody violence By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by