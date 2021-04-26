The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
United Hatzalah launches telethon featuring Jay Leno

The annual telethon is expected to start at 1 p.m. EST on May 2, and will feature Leno, along with Rona-Lee Shimon, Elon Gold, and Broadway star Adam Kantor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2021 20:47
Jay Leno performing at a United Hatzalah Fundraiser in 2016 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jay Leno performing at a United Hatzalah Fundraiser in 2016
(photo credit: Courtesy)
United Hatzalah announced on Monday that the organization will be partnering with former late night talk show host Jay Leno in a telethon to raise money, according to a press release from the Israeli non-profit.
The online streaming event will focus on sharing stories and testimonials in relation to the organization's activities and its more than 6000 volunteers in Israel and around the world.
The annual telethon is expected to start at 1 p.m. EST on May 2, and will feature Leno, along with Rona-Lee Shimon, Elon Gold, and Broadway star Adam Kantor, in addition to other celebrities and community voices.
“Saving Lives Sunday will honor Israel’s most dedicated first responders and will celebrate a full year since Eli Beer’s recovery from COVID-19, which almost claimed his life a year ago,” said Mark Gerson, Co-Founder, and Chairman of United Hatzalah of Israel.
“Together, we declare 2021 as the Year of the Volunteer. We will tell their stories about how they as first responders weathered COVID, how many lost their jobs, the strain that the pandemic placed on them and their families, and in spite of all that, how they persevered and continued to deliver lifesaving support for their friends, their neighbors, and all of the people of Israel, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and Druze. The volunteers and their stories are an inspiration to us all and the heart of this incredible event,” Gerson added.
In order to view the telethon, viewers are required to visit the website www.SavingLivessunday.org, or United Hatzalah's Youtube page, where potential donors will be able to contribute any amount or sponsor volunteers.
The telethon will highlight the stories of volunteers, their unique backgrounds, and lives as they work to save the lives of Israelis.
“Our volunteers are the backbone of what we do at United Hatzalah and we couldn’t think of a better way to honor their individual contributions and sacrifices than by sharing their stories and purpose-driven efforts behind the lives we save,” said Eli Beer, Founder and President of United Hatzalah.


